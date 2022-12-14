ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

Eagle, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Compass Charter High School basketball team will have a game with North Star Charter School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Compass Charter High School
North Star Charter School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

BSU announces new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State Broncos announce that former BSU quarterback Bush Hamdan has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Hamdan played from 2004 to 2008 with Boise State. He returns to the Treasure Valley with 14 years of coaching experience, including the last three at Missouri where he coached wide receivers from 2020-2021 and quarterbacks from 2020-2022.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State Fans Emotionally React To New Offensive Coordinator

Boise State continues to rebuild its future by hiring Missouri Quarterbacks Coach Bush Hamdan. Unlike the previous offensive coordinator Tim Plough, the coach has massive Bronco connections. Coach Hamdan played quarterback for Boise State's Chris Petersen. Missouri provided a look at his background as a BSU player. "A two-time team...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder

Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
NAMPA, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Everything you need to know: UNT vs. Boise State — Frisco Bowl 2022

Before the Mean Green take on Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday, catch up on what's been happening this season. This content is also available to subscribers in the Denton Record-Chronicle e-Edition, where you can find team rosters and stats. Originally published on dentonrc.com, part of the TownNews...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Caldwell woman wins Big Spin from the Idaho Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Lottery hosted another Big Spin event at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Wednesday and Sandralicia Martinez of Caldwell won the chance to step up and spin the big wheel. Watch the video to see how much Martinez won.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bomb threat causes evacuation at Lake Hazel Middle School

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update ---- Ada County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho State Police Officers have searched and cleared Lake Hazel Middle School with the assistance of K9 officers. ------Original Story----- Ada County Sheriff's Office reports a bomb threat at Lake Hazel Middle School. The school has been evacuated.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!

Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho

Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Unique Mid-Century Home In Boise Is A Stunner [Pictures]

Even as the market slows down, this incredible mid-century home was only on the market for 35 hours. The staging of this home was top notch providing interested parties with that "this could be my home" feeling. The realtor Jesse Bridgewater with Anthology LLC said "The kitchen pulls you in...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW

Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
BOISE, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy