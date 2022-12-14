ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, ID

Wendell, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Buhl High School basketball team will have a game with Wendell High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Buhl High School
Wendell High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Jerome football looking for new head coach

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School is in the process of searching for a new head football coach. After 11 seasons, head coach Sid Gambles has stepped down. Gambles led the Tigers to a conference championship in 2020, a Great Basin division title in 2019, four playoff appearances, and two playoff wins during his time with Jerome.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Kimberly Middle School to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to increased illnesses

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to staff and student illness, Kimberly Middle School will be closed Tuesday, December 13th, and Wednesday December 14th. KMS classes will resume in person instruction on Thursday, December 15th. Kimberly High School, Kimberly Elementary, Stricker Elementary and Kimberly Preschool will remain open. All extracurricular...
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Kimberly Middle School Canceled Due to Illness

Kimberly School District has announced that they are canceling middle school classes due to illness. Kimberly Middle School canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday. The superintendent at Kimberly School District notified us that Kimberly Middle School is canceling classes on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 due to illness. There...
KIMBERLY, ID
kmvt

Innovative Medical Imaging - Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

ISP: Jerome Man Died Following Crash in Early December

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 69-year-old man died at a hospital after his pickup struck a concrete pillar in early December in Jerome County. Idaho State Police said the crash happened on Dec. 1, at around 2:42 p.m. on E 400 S at S 100 E. The man, from Jerome, was headed west on 400 S when he drove off the shoulder, hit the guardrail, then struck the concrete pillar. The man was flown by air ambulance to the hospital where he died. ISP said the crash remains under investigation.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Avalanche advice with Idaho Matters

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has been very busy since it opened up two weeks ago for the winter season. Here’s just a sample of what’s happened in the last week:. On Monday, a skier was caught and carried by an avalanche on an out-of-bounds run on Bald Mountain.
HAILEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Cattle Truck Overturns Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Several animals were killed when a cattle truck overturned Sunday evening near Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck crashed a little before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Carey. The 30-year-old driver of the truck was not seriously injured, but seven out of the 45 head of cattle had been killed when deputies arrived. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the driver told deputies he had moved over to avoid a head-on crash with a car. The sheriff's office noted there were no witnesses and no other vehicles found at the location. The driver, from Cut Bank, Montana was wearing a seat belt.
CAREY, ID
KOOL 96.5

There’s A New Most Expensive House For Sale In Twin Falls And It’s Huge

Real estate is a revolving door of available properties of all sizes and locations. I frequently check the properties available around the Magic Valley, not that I want to move since moving is the worst, but to see what different architectural creations are being made and how they are decorated. Twin Falls is full of really cool and unique houses and the most expensive on the market right now is also one of the largest.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Your Packages and Mail Are Missing in the Magic Valley and Where They Are

There are less than two weeks until Christmas and many of us are checking the mail daily for packages that have been ordered as gifts. Perhaps you are expecting a package from someone, or you have ordered something online for your children, your partner, or somebody else. The mail service and delivery companies are busy this time of year and it isn't uncommon to see packages arrive a day or two later than their expected delivery date. It is a problem though when one of the people that is supposed to be delivering them, decides to stop doing so daily, and that has happened recently in the Magic Valley.
BUHL, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy