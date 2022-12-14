ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Rye, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Florence JR SR High School basketball team will have a game with Rye High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Florence JR SR High School
Rye High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

CSU-Pueblo head football coach retires after 15 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The head football coach for Colorado State University-Pueblo announced his retirement as he transitions to a new role with the school. According to school officials, Coach John Wristen is set to retire after 15 seasons of leading the ThunderWolves football program. “We are thrilled that Coach...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The arrival of popular Southwest Airlines nearly two years ago has been a big success, but less so for some of its competitors at the city's airport. KRDO According to statistics, Southwest experienced a 130% increase in passengers between March 2021 and March 2022, while the number of passengers for Frontier and The post Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Be the master of your dining experience with King Buffet!

(SPONSORED) — King Buffet in Colorado Springs has a Mongolian grill that lets you be the head chef. Mongolian barbecue fans have a chance to create almost endless stir-fry possibilities, so Nova and Krista put that to the test and made a meal to remember!. King Buffet understands the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
milehighcre.com

Newly Built Retail Property in Colorado Springs Sells for $8.5M

Marcus & Millichap announced today the $8.5 million sale of the Sand Hill Shops property located at 7875-7895 Silicon Heights in Colorado Springs. The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale, includes eight tenants, and features two drive-thrus. Built in 2022, the 5,706-square-foot property was sold by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Taffy’s: serving up sweets to the city of Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —Taffy’s has been in the Pueblo community for over 40 years, serving signature sweets like chocolate covered cinnamon bears, flavored popcorn, and ice cream. “It’s been here for about 42 years now. My parents and my aunt and uncle bought it back in 1981 from the Corsentino family,” said Jeff Connors, whose family owns […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSFD responds to car fire on S. Circle Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a car fire near South Circle Drive and Arlington Drive, and asked that the public avoid the area. A plume of smoke can be seen in photos shared by the fire department on Twitter. CSFD said the car is in the southbound lanes […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Travel back in time with the Rosemount museum!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to step back in time to the grand lavishments of the Victorian Era with a home fit for a royal. The Rosemount Museum can take you there with its unique treasures and its special history to the City of Pueblo.  Built-in 1893, the 37-room mansion was home to John A. […]
PUEBLO, CO
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Springs Hotel Employees Suspended After Mark Curry Incident

Staff members at Wyndham Mining Exchange Hotel in Colorado Springs have been suspended after comedian Mark Curry said they racially targeted him over the weekend. Curry, who was staying at the hotel while in town for a comedy gig, filmed two hotel employees following him through the lobby and asking him if he was a guest. Curry told the workers that no white guests were being approached in the same way. “You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you’re Black and you’re in Colorado Springs,” Curry said while filming. Curry went to the guests services desk to alert other employees that he was being followed, but they also asked him to prove that he was a guest of the hotel. A hotel representative said employees who were involved in the incident “have been suspended, pending further investigation.”Read it at TMZ
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
PUEBLO, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy