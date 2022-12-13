Read full article on original website
First Bancorp Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.11% Yield (FBNC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), which saw buying by Director Carlie C. McLamb Jr..
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.49, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable...
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2022: CEI, BP, RNW
Energy stocks declined on Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.9%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.75 lower to $74.36 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures slid $0.36 to $6.60 per 1 million BTU.
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $90.08, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of...
Dick's (DKS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $206.94, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
ELV vs. PGNY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical Services stocks are likely familiar with Elevance Health (ELV) and Progyny (PGNY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities,...
Time to Buy Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) Stock for 2023?
There have been some bright spots among healthcare stocks this year, particularly among the larger-cap equities. The Large Cap-Pharmaceuticals Industry is currently in the top 34% of over 250 Zacks Industries. The collective total return for the industry is +15% with AbbVie ABBV and Eli Lilly LLY being two of...
Relative Strength Alert For First Financial Bankshares
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $47.92, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $51.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the network security...
Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.83, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $443.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
CECO or CWST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Pollution Control stocks are likely familiar with CECO Environmental (CECO) and Casella (CWST). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model...
First Week of XME February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in SPDR Series Trust - S&P Metals & Ming ETF (Symbol: XME) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XME options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
