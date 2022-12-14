ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Don Antonio Lugo High School basketball team will have a game with Ayala High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Don Antonio Lugo High School
Ayala High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

City of Industry, December 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Southlands Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Workman High School on December 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
ocsportszone.com

La Habra boys basketball team No. 1; other OC teams earn CIF top 10 rankings

La Habra is ranked No. 1 in the CIF 3A boys basketball rankings released on Tuesday while a number of other Orange County squads earned high rankings. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 11th in Division 1, Orange Lutheran is second and Tesoro sixth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, Newport Harbor is third and Laguna Hills fourth in 3A, El Toro fourth in 4AA, Santa Ana is tied for fifth in 4A, Irvine is second and Orange third in 5AA and Tarbut V’ Torah is 12th in 5A.
LA HABRA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA

DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.
HIGHLAND, CA
getnews.info

On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Poly Post

CPP’s Project Rebound hosts ‘They Call Us Monsters’ film screening

On Friday, Dec. 2, Cal Poly Pomona’s Project Rebound hosted a film screening of the documentary ‘They Call Us Monsters’ including a Q&A session following the screening with one of the subjects, Jarad Nava. The film followed three teenage boys’ journeys through the juvenile justice system and...
POMONA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

"There's always somebody on the bus"

DOWNEY - I couldn’t help but let a nervous, wry smile spread across my face as I read the email from my editor, Eric. “This may sound a little goofy, but what about a feature-type story on the Downey Link? What I mean is, you ride the bus and document your experience. Is it empty, are there students, etc. Many people may not even know how to ride the bus. Just a thought.”
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burglar arrested for shooting teen in Buena Park

FULLERTON, Calif. – A 21-year-old convicted burglar was behind bars Tuesday on charges of shooting a teenage boy in Buena Park. Christopher Angel Perez was charged Monday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
BUENA PARK, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
