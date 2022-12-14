ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
EW.com

The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists

This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him

Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project

Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Stars Blake Shelton, Carson Daly Open Up About New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’

The premiere of Barmageddon is only days away, and its creators, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly recently got together to share a few teasers before the big day. The USA Network series will follow the longtime friends as they host celebrity matchups inside of Shelton’s Nashville, TN, honkey tonk, Ole Red. Contestants will play various off-the-wall games while having some “adult spring break fun.”
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Leads Top 5 Amid Shocking Eliminations

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 8 was whittled down to the Top 5 ahead of next week’s finale. The show featured some shocking results, as three Team Blake artists were voted through by America, and some seriously talented singers battled for the final spot in the Instant Save.
People

Blake Shelton on Rebalancing Life with Gwen Stefani and His 3 Stepsons: 'I Don't Want Any Regrets'

The country superstar and Barmageddon co-creator gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about fame, family and his next moves after The Voice There are few things the admittedly frugal Blake Shelton is willing to splurge on, but since marrying Gwen Stefani, the country superstar has shelled out a small fortune on... flower seeds. The couple has grown multiple gardens' worth of zinnias and sunflowers, and the Icelandic lilies are still a work in progress. "We go way over-the-top," Shelton — whose new game show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday night on USA Network —...
OKLAHOMA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy