Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Man shot on Brayer Street
Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. They say the man in his 30s was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Brayer Street. The victim was shot at least once and has since been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Maryland Street
Rochester, N.Y — Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night on the city's north side. They responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Maryland Street around 10 p.m. Officers then found a man in his 20s who had been shot once in the lower body. The man is currently...
Two occupied residences struck by gunfire in separate incidents in Rochester
RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
13 WHAM
12 people arrested in Monroe County drug sting connected to officer's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A suspected drug dealer whose alleged feud with a rival drug dealer is blamed for the death of a Rochester police officer is among 12 people charged following a long-term investigation from several law enforcement agencies at 17 locations across Monroe County. While searching locations in...
13 WHAM
Mass shooting leaves one dead, four wounded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a mass shooting on the city's east side Tuesday night. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Illinois Street near Atlantic Avenue for the report of multiple gunshots fired. Once there, police learned several gunshot victims had arrived...
13 WHAM
Police: Illinois Street house was rented out for rap video during mass shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said up to 30 people were inside an Airbnb on Illinois Street when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing one man and injuring four others. The house was being rented out for the filming of a rap video in memory of a previous murder...
Father of RCSD student receiving threats encourages people to report suspicious activity
Greathouse said that people need to look at reporting incidents as positive rather than negative.
13 WHAM
Laura Rideout appealing conviction for murdering husband
Rochester, N.Y. — Laura Rideout, convicted of murdering her estranged husband, Craig, at his Penfield townhome in 2016, has filed an appeal. Rideout claims the prosecution failed to prove its murder and burglary case against her. She also claims her sentence of 25 years to life in prison is...
Push for 'Good Cause' eviction protections begins anew as advocates rally in Rochester
The legislation failed to pass during the last session, facing pushback from real estate groups and property owners.
RPD investigates burglary after truck crashes into store on Maple St.
The security footage revealed that the suspect driving the truck got out and then stole items inside the store before driving away.
13 WHAM
Man arrested for burglarizing Susan B. Anthony House
Rochester, N.Y. — One of Rochester's most historic sites was targeted by a thief twice in the same night. Rochester Police say 32-year-old Richard Seawright is facing charges following a pair of burglaries at the Susan B. Anthony House on the city's west side. Officers responded to the museum...
13 WHAM
Kids get the chance to 'Shop with a Cop' in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Creating positive experiences between children and local law enforcement. Tuesday, the Rochester Police Department hosted "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Hudson Ave., pairing officers with kids to do some holiday shopping at the expense of the department. This year, the kids only went shopping...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: RHA Holiday Luncheon
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a special holiday treat for a group of seniors. More than 150 senior citizens living in Rochester Housing Authority apartments gathered Thursday at the Harro East Ballroom for a holiday luncheon. They got to enjoy a festive afternoon of lunch, dancing,...
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
WHEC TV-10
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police investigate after two homes were hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two houses were hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning on the city’s north and northeast sides. The incident first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Henry Street. RPD responded to the area for a shot-spotter activation. When officers arrived they found...
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Family of Webster Lockerbie bombing victim speaks after suspect taken into U.S. custody
WEBSTER, N.Y. A local family who lost a loved one in the bombing is reacting to that suspect being taken into U.S. custody. News10NBC spoke with the father of the Webster woman who was killed in that attack. Bob Hunt is the father of Karen Lee Hunt, who was from...
Comments / 0