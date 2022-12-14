ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Man shot on Brayer Street

Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. They say the man in his 30s was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Brayer Street. The victim was shot at least once and has since been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Maryland Street

Rochester, N.Y — Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night on the city's north side. They responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Maryland Street around 10 p.m. Officers then found a man in his 20s who had been shot once in the lower body. The man is currently...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mass shooting leaves one dead, four wounded in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a mass shooting on the city's east side Tuesday night. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Illinois Street near Atlantic Avenue for the report of multiple gunshots fired. Once there, police learned several gunshot victims had arrived...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Laura Rideout appealing conviction for murdering husband

Rochester, N.Y. — Laura Rideout, convicted of murdering her estranged husband, Craig, at his Penfield townhome in 2016, has filed an appeal. Rideout claims the prosecution failed to prove its murder and burglary case against her. She also claims her sentence of 25 years to life in prison is...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for burglarizing Susan B. Anthony House

Rochester, N.Y. — One of Rochester's most historic sites was targeted by a thief twice in the same night. Rochester Police say 32-year-old Richard Seawright is facing charges following a pair of burglaries at the Susan B. Anthony House on the city's west side. Officers responded to the museum...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Kids get the chance to 'Shop with a Cop' in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Creating positive experiences between children and local law enforcement. Tuesday, the Rochester Police Department hosted "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Hudson Ave., pairing officers with kids to do some holiday shopping at the expense of the department. This year, the kids only went shopping...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: RHA Holiday Luncheon

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a special holiday treat for a group of seniors. More than 150 senior citizens living in Rochester Housing Authority apartments gathered Thursday at the Harro East Ballroom for a holiday luncheon. They got to enjoy a festive afternoon of lunch, dancing,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured

Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police investigate after two homes were hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two houses were hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning on the city’s north and northeast sides. The incident first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Henry Street. RPD responded to the area for a shot-spotter activation. When officers arrived they found...
ROCHESTER, NY

