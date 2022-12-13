ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Valley, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tahomanews.com

The Voices Of Tahoma Students

These are the responses when asking students at Tahoma to describe their experience through this high school year so far in just 2-3 words. Hi! My name is Isabel, but some people just call me Bell. I am a sophomore at Tahoma High school. I love to play soccer. Although some of my other interests...
TAHOMA, CA
tahomanews.com

Book Recommendations by Bears!

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite winter activities includes curling up with a good book! So I thought I would take it upon myself to interview some of the staff and students of Tahoma High School and see what books they choose to read in their spare time. Who knows, one of these recommendations may inspire you and you might choose to enjoy one of these books during the holiday season.
TAHOMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy