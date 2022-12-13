I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite winter activities includes curling up with a good book! So I thought I would take it upon myself to interview some of the staff and students of Tahoma High School and see what books they choose to read in their spare time. Who knows, one of these recommendations may inspire you and you might choose to enjoy one of these books during the holiday season.

TAHOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO