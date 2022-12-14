ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro basketball surges on the break, tops Field

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 2 days ago

BRIMFIELD TWP. — The Rockets lost a ton of scoring to graduation.

What they didn't lose was their defense.

That was on display Tuesday evening when Streetsboro held host Field to just four points in the second quarter en route to a 53-35 Metro Athletic Conference victory.

"To me, the ceiling is [holding] a team to 40 to 45," Rockets senior guard Brevyn Nobles said. "Offensively, we're clearly not going to be as dominant as last year. We're missing two basically all-Ohio guys, but defensively we all are long, pretty much the same size, so we can all guard one through five."

Streetsboro (2-3, 2-2) didn't just play stifling defense Tuesday, including stellar man-to-man defense by senior Colby Benjamin on Field star scorer Joe Crawford. The Rockets also forced a flurry of turnovers, including 10 in the second quarter that helped fuel their fast break, and particularly Nobles.

"That's what we were talking about," Streetsboro coach Nick Marcini said. "Keep them in front, make them throw over top and try to get them into those hot spots, right over half-court, the corners, things like that on the wing where we can get a good trap, kick it to a side or rotate everybody over."

Held to a single point in the opening quarter, Nobles, who led all scorers with 15 points, took off in the second stanza, including an electrifying play midway through the frame. With Streetsboro clinging to a 13-11 lead, the speedy senior swiped the ball near the timeline and finished against contact for his first field goal of the night.

Minutes later, a Rockets' trap led to another bucket, as Benjamin sent a heave to sophomore Jackson Gula, who finished the break with a scoop layup for a six-point advantage (17-11). Still up six with a couple of minutes remaining until halftime, senior post Bryan Nobles, perched on the back end of the Streetsboro press, stuck his arm in to deflect a Field pass to the timeline, leading to another Brevyn Nobles fast-break finish.

Gula, who scored all 12 of his points in the first half, tacked on an open 3 with a minute to play, and Brevyn Nobles added a slick reverse layup to give the Rockets a double-digit lead (25-15) heading into the break.

"It's really just a feeling," Brevyn Nobles said. "Like I had the feel for the game and I trust my teammates to kick it to them, make the shots and that's pretty much it."

Streetsboro led by at least seven the rest of the way.

Joe Crawford starts strong for Field, Jackson Gula answers for Streetsboro

Before the Rockets' offense took over, the Falcons (0-5, 0-4) got off to a fine start on their home court.

Field got to the line, making all five of its first-quarter free throws, and Crawford scored eight points in the opening stanza, including a breathtaking baseline floater for an 8-5 lead.

The Falcons took their largest lead seconds later on a second-chance bucket by senior Braxton Baumberger, who tacked on the and-one free throw for a four-point edge (11-7).

Baumberger tied with Crawford for the Field team lead in points (10).

The Rockets started to turn the momentum with 3.2 seconds left in the first quarter, when Brevyn Nobles split a pair of free throws and Gula snagged the missed second shot and whirled into the paint for the putback to pull within a point (11-10) at the quarter break.

"I just needed to get to the bucket, get our confidence back and then we made that shot," Gula said. "We knew we had a good chance to win the game."

Streetsboro took the lead, for good, on the very first possession of the second stanza. It was a beautifully patient possession, with the Rockets passing the ball all over the hardwood, including sophomore Charles Ivory making the extra pass to find an open Gula in the corner for a 3-pointer and a 13-11 lead.

Streetsboro was starting to roll.

And once the break got going, the Rockets began to run away.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Streetsboro basketball surges on the break, tops Field

