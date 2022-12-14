Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission discusses optimism, plans for new year at Hart Park
While recently sworn-in Sheriff Robert Luna and his “top brass” were absent Thursday, members of the department’s Civilian Oversight Commission discussed “cautious optimism” about building their relationship in the coming year at William S. Hart Park. The commission’s final meeting of 2022 — its first...
LA Council meeting devolves into chaos as de León tries to attend
The Los Angeles City Council meeting devolved into chaos Tuesday when embattled Councilman Kevin de León walked into the chamber and took his seat, prompting some of his colleagues to walk out of the room and generating shouts of protest from activists demanding his resignation. De León was not...
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
signalscv.com
Newhall district welcomes new board members, bids farewell to two
Newhall School District administrators swore in three members to the district’s board of trustees and recognized two members, who stepped down, for their many years of service to the district as part of its organizational meeting Tuesday evening. Newhall district Superintendent Leticia Hernandez swore in Ernesto Smith, Rachelle Haddoak...
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva resumes weekly Q&A with the public
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.
Jason Gibbs Selected As Santa Clarita Mayor For 2023
Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs was selected to be the next mayor for the City of Santa Clarita for 2023 during a special meeting Tuesday night. Gibbs was sworn in as the new mayor of the City of Santa Clarita at City Hall, with fellow Councilmember Cameron Smyth sworn in as Mayor Pro Tem for ...
signalscv.com
Castaic district swears in members, certifies first interim financial report
The Castaic Union School District administered the oath of office to three returning members of the board of trustees and also certified its first interim financial report Monday. Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, swore in incumbents Laura Pearson, Mayreen Burke and John Richard onto the Castaic district’s board of trustees...
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission to host meeting at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting its annual organizational meeting — its first in-person get-together since the pandemic — at William S. Hart Park in Newhall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Now that the meetings have resumed an in-person...
Kevin de León Casts Shadow Over LA City Council as Winter Recess Begins
The Los Angeles City Council began its winter recess Wednesday after two tumultuous meetings, with all signs pointing to continued uncertainty in the chamber when it reconvenes during the second week of January over the presence of embattled Councilman Kevin de León.
coloradoboulevard.net
Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board
PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
BET
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Erupts In Protests Over Councilman Who Refuses To Resign Amid Backlash Over Racist Recording
Fallout continues after an audio recording of three Latino council members making racist comments, including calling a Black child a monkey, went viral in October. Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León, who was on the recording, refused to resign and heard from protesters at a City Council meeting on Dec. 13.
Anti-vax teacher elected to serve on the same county board that fired her
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adamant anti-vaxxer has scored a huge win in the court of public opinion and received her vindication. The Kern County Board of Education swore in its new trustees. One of them was a teacher in Tehachapi for 20 years but she was fired just a few months ago but now […]
kclu.org
Ventura City Manager resigns, but no one is talking about why
A South Coast city has announced the resignation of its city manager, as well as a settlement agreement over his departure. The Ventura City Council approved the deal with Alex McIntyre Monday night. But in a written statement, the city didn’t say anything about what led to it. He was placed on paid administrative leave November 14.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored
Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
KTLA.com
L.A. public schools set new graduation record
Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
signalscv.com
Newhall district discusses COVID-19 update, language program
The Newhall School District governing board received an update regarding public health rules related to COVID-19 and masking indoors on Dec. 6, in addition to an update to a language program being implemented at Old Orchard Elementary. Currently there is no required masking for students indoors. However, that is subject...
CNN Anchor Grills Lawmaker for Comparing Black Kid to ‘Luxury Handbag’
CNN anchor Kate Bolduan relentlessly held Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León’s feet to the fire on Tuesday, asking the embattled Democrat why he wasn’t resigning in the face of his racist remarks about another councilman’s young Black child.Following a bombshell tape that was leaked in October featuring him and other councilmembers making racist remarks about their colleagues, de León has refused to resign—even as others who participated in that meeting have quit in disgrace.After avoiding City Council meetings for the past two months, de León finally made a rare public appearance last week—and ended up getting into a physical...
iheart.com
LA City Councilman Fight Caught on Video
LA County Councilman Kevin De Leon is not a very popular person. This is due to his incredibly offense remarks along with then-Council President Nury Martinez and others made earlier this year. There has been a petition for De Leon to resign, but he has yet to do so. During...
easyreadernews.com
25th Annual Peninsula Parade of Lights
Civic, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units and local businesses all participated in the Rolling Hills Estates Parade of Lights on December 3, marking the traditions 25th year. Awards included the Mayor’s Trophy for the best local entry, and the Susan Seaman’s Founders Award. Judging was provided by the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association and a professional equestrian judge. Pen.
