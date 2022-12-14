ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Newhall district welcomes new board members, bids farewell to two

Newhall School District administrators swore in three members to the district’s board of trustees and recognized two members, who stepped down, for their many years of service to the district as part of its organizational meeting Tuesday evening. Newhall district Superintendent Leticia Hernandez swore in Ernesto Smith, Rachelle Haddoak...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Alex Villanueva resumes weekly Q&A with the public

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic district swears in members, certifies first interim financial report

The Castaic Union School District administered the oath of office to three returning members of the board of trustees and also certified its first interim financial report Monday. Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, swore in incumbents Laura Pearson, Mayreen Burke and John Richard onto the Castaic district’s board of trustees...
CASTAIC, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board

PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
PASADENA, CA
kclu.org

Ventura City Manager resigns, but no one is talking about why

A South Coast city has announced the resignation of its city manager, as well as a settlement agreement over his departure. The Ventura City Council approved the deal with Alex McIntyre Monday night. But in a written statement, the city didn’t say anything about what led to it. He was placed on paid administrative leave November 14.
VENTURA, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored

Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Newhall district discusses COVID-19 update, language program

The Newhall School District governing board received an update regarding public health rules related to COVID-19 and masking indoors on Dec. 6, in addition to an update to a language program being implemented at Old Orchard Elementary. Currently there is no required masking for students indoors. However, that is subject...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
TheDailyBeast

CNN Anchor Grills Lawmaker for Comparing Black Kid to ‘Luxury Handbag’

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan relentlessly held Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León’s feet to the fire on Tuesday, asking the embattled Democrat why he wasn’t resigning in the face of his racist remarks about another councilman’s young Black child.Following a bombshell tape that was leaked in October featuring him and other councilmembers making racist remarks about their colleagues, de León has refused to resign—even as others who participated in that meeting have quit in disgrace.After avoiding City Council meetings for the past two months, de León finally made a rare public appearance last week—and ended up getting into a physical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

LA City Councilman Fight Caught on Video

LA County Councilman Kevin De Leon is not a very popular person. This is due to his incredibly offense remarks along with then-Council President Nury Martinez and others made earlier this year. There has been a petition for De Leon to resign, but he has yet to do so. During...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

25th Annual Peninsula Parade of Lights

Civic, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units and local businesses all participated in the Rolling Hills Estates Parade of Lights on December 3, marking the traditions 25th year. Awards included the Mayor’s Trophy for the best local entry, and the Susan Seaman’s Founders Award. Judging was provided by the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association and a professional equestrian judge. Pen.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy