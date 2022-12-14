ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Pilot involved in fatal helicopter crash pleads guilty to misleading people

By Octavia Johnson, Hope McAlee
 2 days ago

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The pilot who was involved in the 2021 fatal helicopter crash in Sevier County pleaded guilty to cases that happened prior to the crash, according to the court records.

Matthew Jones, 36 , was charged with wire fraud and flying without an airman certificate, or license, issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. In return for his plea agreement, all other charges in the cases were dismissed.

Tennessee released findings in audit on Department of Children’s Services

Jones agreed to one year with time served from Jan. 8, 2022, and 36 months of supervised release. He will also pay restitution to two victims.

In the court records, Jones said he text false information to victims and operated without an airman certificate in 2019. One victim paid him $9,958.16 and another victim paid him $29,534.46.

Jones also rented and flew an aircraft without a license in Utah with a passenger on Nov. 28, 2021, according to the court records. He advertised on Facebook offering transportation to the Sundance Film Festival at the beginning of November.

Jones was indicted on the two counts, but before the trial was held, he was charged again — this time in a fatal helicopter crash near Gatlinburg.

Jones went to the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport to pick up a helicopter on Dec. 29, 2021. He piloted the helicopter with a female passenger. Against advice from the local grounds personnel due to poor weather conditions , he crashed into a mountain near the Sevier-Cocke County line on Apple Tree Lane.

‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom

Jones suffered from serious injuries after the crash, according to the court records. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Under the terms, Jones may not apply for a passport, be in possession of a firearm, work as a flight instructor or fly an aircraft until further order of the court. The terms also state that he must comply with any ongoing investigations in other pending matters.

