Read full article on original website
Related
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Hate Elon Musk all you want, but he's got one management trick that every boss should emulate
Musk is right: Managers have become alarmingly distanced from average workers. They should be able to do the same work as the employees they manage.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity
Elon Musk gave away $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to his charity foundation last year, Bloomberg reported. The gift was revealed earlier this year, but Musk did not name the charity receiving the funds. The Musk Foundation distributed about $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, per Bloomberg. Elon Musk's $5.7...
Caitlyn Jenner tells Elon Musk he's 'public enemy number one to some very, very bad people' and that she's worried about his safety
The billionaire released what he called "Twitter files" related to Hunter Biden's laptop story and some have voiced their concerns for his safety.
Grimes says her 2-year-old son with Elon Musk says the f-word when his 'fake' rockets fail to take flight
Elon Musk's ex-partner Grimes tweeted that their son has destroyed all of his toys because the boosters do not fall off when he "launches" them.
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
"I want to show him the evidence of why Twitter kicked me off," Lindell told Insider on Tuesday night.
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
The flights were booked ahead of Elon Musk's purchase and a Twitter exec said new management won't budge on its decision not to pay, the lawsuit said.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds
President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
Elon Musk tried to get rid of Twitter bots by blocking hundreds of thousands of accounts, but accidentally impacted many legitimate users
The main telecom providers in India and Russia were all blocked from Twitter before employees reversed the block due to complaints, Platformer reported.
Former Twitter executive Yoel Roth was reportedly forced to flee his home in the wake of threats spurred by the 'Twitter Files' and increased criticism from Elon Musk
Musk has stepped up personal attacks against Twitter's former head of trust & safety, despite Musk tweeting last month that Roth had "high integrity."
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Comments / 0