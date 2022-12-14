ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 6-12, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 6-12, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Gabrielle Lane, Greene Township, $55,000. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Whinstone Way, Greene Township, $55,000. Norman Coons to Barry Kepner Sr. ,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County

A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
GREENCASTLE, PA
DC News Now

Regional biking and walking trails planned for West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail. Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles. These trails promote health […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle man claims Powerball prize from ticket sold in Hagerstown

A Greencastle man has claimed a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that he purchased at a Hagerstown-area store earlier this month, according to the Maryland Lottery. Charles Mull told the lottery agency that he stopped at the Huyetts Crossroads Sheetz on Dec. 10 on his way home from his iron worker job in Washington, D.C., to buy a Powerball ticket for that night's drawing, according to a Maryland Lottery news release.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas

Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Metro News

Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm

ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania

A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
