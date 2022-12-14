Read full article on original website
Cedar Cliff, Susquehanna Twp. earn split results in boys and girls swimming action
Cedar Cliff and Susquehanna Twp. each picked up victories in Thursday’s swimming and diving meet. The Cedar Cliff girls earned a 125-48 victory, while the Hanna boys secured an 86-66 win. Ben Kruleski and Evan Potvin each earned two first-place finishes to pace the Colts. Kruleski earned top honors...
Scenes from Trinity girls basketball hosting Allentown Central Catholic
Allentown Central Catholic defeated Trinity girls 33-18 in high school basketball action at Camp Hill, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022.
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 6-12, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 6-12, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Gabrielle Lane, Greene Township, $55,000. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Whinstone Way, Greene Township, $55,000. Norman Coons to Barry Kepner Sr. ,...
Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County
A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
Lanes reopening on I-81 south after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lanes on Interstate-81 have reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday in Cumberland County. PennDOT officials said the truck jack-knifed near exit 37, the Newville exit. Officials said there were no reported injuries. Drivers can expect some delays in the area because...
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
Regional biking and walking trails planned for West Virginia’s eastern panhandle
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail. Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles. These trails promote health […]
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
Greencastle man claims Powerball prize from ticket sold in Hagerstown
A Greencastle man has claimed a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that he purchased at a Hagerstown-area store earlier this month, according to the Maryland Lottery. Charles Mull told the lottery agency that he stopped at the Huyetts Crossroads Sheetz on Dec. 10 on his way home from his iron worker job in Washington, D.C., to buy a Powerball ticket for that night's drawing, according to a Maryland Lottery news release.
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas
Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
Artisan bakery opens location in Hershey selling breads, desserts and more
A bakery with ties to Pottsville recently opened an outpost closer to Harrisburg. In November, Bake Shop VI joined the lower level of the Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township selling handmade artisan breads, rolls and desserts. In 2017, owners Brian and...
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer closes Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Update: 5:20 p.m.: PennDOT said this crash cleared but there could be residual delays. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed across southbound lanes of Interstate 81 closed the highway around 4:15 p.m. in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT. The crash is between exit 37: PA 233- Newville and exit 29: PA 174 -...
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
