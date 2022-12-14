A Greencastle man has claimed a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that he purchased at a Hagerstown-area store earlier this month, according to the Maryland Lottery. Charles Mull told the lottery agency that he stopped at the Huyetts Crossroads Sheetz on Dec. 10 on his way home from his iron worker job in Washington, D.C., to buy a Powerball ticket for that night's drawing, according to a Maryland Lottery news release.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO