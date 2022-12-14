ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Balanced Perrysburg tops Whitmer in boys basketball

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UETwZ_0jhkWSYh00

The Toledo area's top two boys basketball teams — based on preseason projections and early-season performance — met on the court Tuesday night.

Although it wasn't a full-strength situation for both teams, Perrysburg had the upper hand throughout, and took a 65-52 nonleague victory at Whitmer (2-1).

“We played really smart on the offensive end, and on the defensive end I thought we played really well together,” Perrysburg coach Dave Boyce said. “We followed the game plan, and rebounded really well.

“It helps having a senior point guard who's a three-year starter, and Matt Watkins did a really good job. Andrew Hunt, another three-year player, handled the ball quite a bit. Everybody saw the court well, found the open man, and played well together. The right guy got the shot.”

The senior-dominated Yellow Jackets (5-1), favored to win the Northern Lakes League title, got 19 points from Watkins, 17 points from Austin Shultz, and 10 points each from twin brothers Andrew and Avery Hunt in a balanced attack.

“We had a hard time scoring tonight,” Whitmer coach Anthony Stacey said. “We didn't make very many 3s, and we could never make the baskets to get into our pressure [defense].

“They've got a heck of a team, and our guys battled. But if you want to beat that team you've got to make some shots, and early on we got behind, and we dug ourselves a hole too deep to come back.”

Whitmer, which was coming off a crucial early-season 83-65 win last Friday over visiting Lima Senior, was playing without senior guard Deric Jaynes, who was out with the flu.

Jaynes had 26 points in Whitmer's win against Southview, and 25 in the triumph over four-time defending Three Rivers Athletic Conference champion Lima on Friday.

Without him, the Panthers relied too heavily on standout sophomore guard Antione West, who led all scorers with 27 points.

Perrysburg, which also defeated visiting Whitmer 83-66 in mid-December last season, was not impacted by the Panthers' trademark pressure defense, and executed to near perfection in the first half.

The Jackets were 17 of 28 from the field in the first two quarters, outrebounded Whitmer 16-12, and forced eight turnovers while committing just four in building a 41-27 halftime lead.

“It was just the heart that our team played with,” Watkins said. “It was a huge game. We beat them last year, so we knew they were going to come out with a lot of fire.

“They've got a lot of good players. I thought we prepared really well, and we put it together. We could've held our poise a little better there at the end, but this is a really good win and something to build off of.”

The Panthers tried turning up the heat after the break and, although they slowed Perrysburg's offensive output, Whitmer was not able to close much of the gap.

Trailing 48-36 after three quarters, Whitmer got no closer than nine points from there, pulling within 52-43 on a West 3-pointer with 3:56 remaining.

After Perrysburg responded with a three-point play from Avery Hunt 14 seconds later, West hit another 3-pointer at the 3:26 mark. West, who was 10-for-10 for the second straight game at the foul line, scored all 16 of Whitmer's fourth-quarter points.

Pharrell House had nine points and a team-high six rebounds for the Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets were 24 of 40 (60 percent) from the field, including 4 of 11 on 3-pointers, and were 13 of 17 at the line. They topped Whitmer 30-20 in rebounding.

“Coming in, we knew we had to settle down,” said Andrew Hunt, who had a game-high 12 rebounds. “We knew they were going to bring a lot of pressure at the start, so we just had to settle down, run our plays, and trust our game plan.”

The Panthers were 18 of 51 (35 percent) from the field, including 6 of 18 on 3-pointers, and no other Whitmer player but West attempted a free throw.

“Obviously, Deric [Jaynes] is huge for us and he's been playing unbelievable,” Stacey said. “He's our leader along with Antione West. With him out tonight it was tough.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: Reliving one of Kalida’s big shots in school history

There are a lot of great shots to choose from when examining Kalida’s rich history of basketball success, but for shear mind boggling, impossible feats, the finish of the 2008 sectional final between Kalida and Pandora Gilboa takes the cake. My pick for Kalida High School’s greatest shot: February...
KALIDA, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
TOLEDO, OH
wcbe.org

Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim

On the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, part of the WCBE Podcast Experience, host Dan Skinner speaks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim, who recently helped pass a medical debt relief plan in Toledo and Lucas County. With inflation and stagnant wages, the poverty rate in Toledo is higher...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
MAUMEE, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG

A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fcnews.org

Davis named Wauseon branch manager by Premier Bank

Premier Bank is recently announced that Kayla Davis has been promoted to Branch Manager of the Wauseon office. Davis joined Premier Bank in 2017 as a Customer Service Representative 1 at the Wauseon office and worked her way up to a Customer Service Representative 3. In June 2020, she was promoted to Client Service Manager at Napoleon Main office where she built up a team of four CSRs.
WAUSEON, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption

MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy