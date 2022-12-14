Balanced Perrysburg tops Whitmer in boys basketball

The Toledo area's top two boys basketball teams — based on preseason projections and early-season performance — met on the court Tuesday night.

Although it wasn't a full-strength situation for both teams, Perrysburg had the upper hand throughout, and took a 65-52 nonleague victory at Whitmer (2-1).

“We played really smart on the offensive end, and on the defensive end I thought we played really well together,” Perrysburg coach Dave Boyce said. “We followed the game plan, and rebounded really well.

“It helps having a senior point guard who's a three-year starter, and Matt Watkins did a really good job. Andrew Hunt, another three-year player, handled the ball quite a bit. Everybody saw the court well, found the open man, and played well together. The right guy got the shot.”

The senior-dominated Yellow Jackets (5-1), favored to win the Northern Lakes League title, got 19 points from Watkins, 17 points from Austin Shultz, and 10 points each from twin brothers Andrew and Avery Hunt in a balanced attack.

“We had a hard time scoring tonight,” Whitmer coach Anthony Stacey said. “We didn't make very many 3s, and we could never make the baskets to get into our pressure [defense].

“They've got a heck of a team, and our guys battled. But if you want to beat that team you've got to make some shots, and early on we got behind, and we dug ourselves a hole too deep to come back.”

Whitmer, which was coming off a crucial early-season 83-65 win last Friday over visiting Lima Senior, was playing without senior guard Deric Jaynes, who was out with the flu.

Jaynes had 26 points in Whitmer's win against Southview, and 25 in the triumph over four-time defending Three Rivers Athletic Conference champion Lima on Friday.

Without him, the Panthers relied too heavily on standout sophomore guard Antione West, who led all scorers with 27 points.

Perrysburg, which also defeated visiting Whitmer 83-66 in mid-December last season, was not impacted by the Panthers' trademark pressure defense, and executed to near perfection in the first half.

The Jackets were 17 of 28 from the field in the first two quarters, outrebounded Whitmer 16-12, and forced eight turnovers while committing just four in building a 41-27 halftime lead.

“It was just the heart that our team played with,” Watkins said. “It was a huge game. We beat them last year, so we knew they were going to come out with a lot of fire.

“They've got a lot of good players. I thought we prepared really well, and we put it together. We could've held our poise a little better there at the end, but this is a really good win and something to build off of.”

The Panthers tried turning up the heat after the break and, although they slowed Perrysburg's offensive output, Whitmer was not able to close much of the gap.

Trailing 48-36 after three quarters, Whitmer got no closer than nine points from there, pulling within 52-43 on a West 3-pointer with 3:56 remaining.

After Perrysburg responded with a three-point play from Avery Hunt 14 seconds later, West hit another 3-pointer at the 3:26 mark. West, who was 10-for-10 for the second straight game at the foul line, scored all 16 of Whitmer's fourth-quarter points.

Pharrell House had nine points and a team-high six rebounds for the Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets were 24 of 40 (60 percent) from the field, including 4 of 11 on 3-pointers, and were 13 of 17 at the line. They topped Whitmer 30-20 in rebounding.

“Coming in, we knew we had to settle down,” said Andrew Hunt, who had a game-high 12 rebounds. “We knew they were going to bring a lot of pressure at the start, so we just had to settle down, run our plays, and trust our game plan.”

The Panthers were 18 of 51 (35 percent) from the field, including 6 of 18 on 3-pointers, and no other Whitmer player but West attempted a free throw.

“Obviously, Deric [Jaynes] is huge for us and he's been playing unbelievable,” Stacey said. “He's our leader along with Antione West. With him out tonight it was tough.”