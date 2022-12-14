Read full article on original website
MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Police Chief Addresses Concerned Parents; Students Of The Month Recognized
DECEMBER RECOGNITION … As Pastor Ben Harris stated at the December 13, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, this school does a great job of recognizing growth in their students. This month the recognition letters were read for eleven students. These six were present to accept their hats from Superintendent Grime…left to right in back are 4th grader Sawyer Rosendaul, 5th grader Kinley Bechtol and 4th grader Landon Rios. In the front row are Kindergartener KayLynn Funchion, 1st grader Paxtyn Coleman and 2nd Grader Emiliano Moreno. Also recognized were Blake Schmitt, Bryson Stuck, James Hickling, Kensie Hall and Amber Britton. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Voters Passing Levy Provides “Light At The End Of The Tunnel”
GOALS … Larry Zimmerman (far right), Wauseon School Board and Finance Committee member shares financial goals with the Board as Board President Amy Fisher, Treasurer/CFO John Kahmann and Alice Allen look on. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT) The Wauseon Board of Education met for a regular meeting on Monday, December...
Hilltop Schools Announce Americanism Test Winners
TEST WINNERS … Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100. This year’s winners from Hilltop are: (Front) Seniors: Jayma Bailey and James Bell. (Back) Juniors: Kris Hansen and Maggie Wheeler; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Sophomores: Brooke Moreland and Cameron Schlosser.
Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
Bluffton board discusses substitute teachers
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton school board meeting met for its December meeting in the elementary school library. Brad Dailey was appointed President Pro Tempore for the January organizational meeting to be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. The board hired five substitute teachers at a rate of $95 dollars...
WILLIAMS COUNTY WATER RESOURCE BOARD: Water Rates For 2023 Approved
WATER RATES APPROVED … Water board members are, left, Doug Crawford, right front, Mary Gniewkwski and right back, Allen Stafford. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Williams County Water Resource Board meeting of December 12 began with the call to order. The three board members, Mary Gniewkowski, Doug Crawford...
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!
The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
United Way of Hancock County relaunching tax assistance program
FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been gone for a few years now, but the United Way of Hancock County is bringing back a program it says is vital in helping people file their taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The VITA program was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
Williams County Humane Society Receives Donation From BAF
GRANT AWARDED … The Williams County Humane Society received a $7,000 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation (BAF) to install a disposal trough and build two new fenced-in dog grass play areas. From left to right, pictured during the check presentation are Mark Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair; Alicia Strup, Williams County Humane Society Operations Manager; and Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Wauseon Board approves tax incentive agreement related to new hotel
Wauseon Exempted Village School Board approved Monday a community reinvestment area and tax incentive donation agreement with Ram Tika Management, LLC. These agreements will allow for Ram Tika Management, LLC to have a 10-year 100% tax abatement in exchange for the company agreeing to donate 15% of their tax savings back to Wauseon Exempted Village School District for the first eight years of the agreement and then 50% of their tax savings in years nine and ten of the agreement.
Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Receives “Life Saving Award”
Adrian, MI – A Sergeant with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was recognized with the ‘Life Saving Award’ at the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday in Adrian. On October 28th of this year, Sergeant Casey Opsal was dispatched to assist Madison Township with a stabbing victim. Opsal administered first aid to the victim, and stayed with them until medical personnel arrived on scene.
Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio. “Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming...
James Wilder (1932-2022)
James A. Wilder, 90, of Montpelier, passed away on December 13, 2022 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. He was born on July 6, 1932 in Sylvania, OH to Leo John and Florence M. (Clark) Wilder. James graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950 and went on to attend Chicago Institute...
North Star honored for expansion project
North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up. “Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day...
Danny Mohr (1950-2022)
Danny D. Mohr, age 72, of Liberty Center, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 13, 2022 at the Regency Hospital in Sylvania with is family by his side. He was born on January 21, 1950 in Celina, Ohio to the late Willliam D. Mohr and Barbara (Toth) Mohr. Danny graduated from...
Thomas Viers (1952-2022)
Thomas E. Viers, 70, of Montpelier passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 7, 1952 in Montpelier to Robert Edwin and Dolores Darleen (Baker) Viers. Tom graduated from Montpelier High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Tom...
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
Vicki Keil (1949-2022)
Vicki Lee Keil, age 73, of Whitehouse, Ohio, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 11, 2022, at The Flower Hospital. She was born October 1, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Cloyce and Caroline (Hansen) Barfell. Vicki attended Rogers High School, and went on to marry the love of her life, Craig...
