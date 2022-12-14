DECEMBER RECOGNITION … As Pastor Ben Harris stated at the December 13, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, this school does a great job of recognizing growth in their students. This month the recognition letters were read for eleven students. These six were present to accept their hats from Superintendent Grime…left to right in back are 4th grader Sawyer Rosendaul, 5th grader Kinley Bechtol and 4th grader Landon Rios. In the front row are Kindergartener KayLynn Funchion, 1st grader Paxtyn Coleman and 2nd Grader Emiliano Moreno. Also recognized were Blake Schmitt, Bryson Stuck, James Hickling, Kensie Hall and Amber Britton. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

MONTPELIER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO