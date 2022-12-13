It’s Arden Walker’s time, and he knows it. With starting defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman skipping the Gasparilla Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Walker — along with fellow defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. — is expected to have his playing time rise significantly. Arden Walker said he sees Missouri's upcoming bowl game as a tryout for a potential starting job next season.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO