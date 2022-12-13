ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge girls basketball wins third in a row

Rock Bridge girls basketball won against Grain Valley 51-46 on Friday in its Norm Stewart Classic matchup at Mizzou Arena. The Bruins improved to 5-3 in the early season. Rock Bridge's Bella Corrado led the Bruins with 11 points. Missouri women's basketball commit Grace Slaughter scored a game-high 34 points for Grain Valley.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'My time is here': MU DE Walker ready for 'tryout game' in Tampa

It’s Arden Walker’s time, and he knows it. With starting defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman skipping the Gasparilla Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Walker — along with fellow defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. — is expected to have his playing time rise significantly. Arden Walker said he sees Missouri's upcoming bowl game as a tryout for a potential starting job next season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU's Abrams-Draine, Robinson provide outlooks on their futures

Two Missouri defensive stalwarts — Kris Abrams-Draine and Darius Robinson — explained Friday evening why they have and have not, respectively, made a decision regarding the NFL draft. Abrams-Draine will return to Missouri for one more year after getting a third-round draft grade from the people he talked...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy