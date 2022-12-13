Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls basketball wins third in a row
Rock Bridge girls basketball won against Grain Valley 51-46 on Friday in its Norm Stewart Classic matchup at Mizzou Arena. The Bruins improved to 5-3 in the early season. Rock Bridge's Bella Corrado led the Bruins with 11 points. Missouri women's basketball commit Grace Slaughter scored a game-high 34 points for Grain Valley.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge cruises to victory, Hickman falls short on Day 3 of Norm Stewart Classic
On Saturday, the third and final day of the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena, Rock Bridge boys basketball outlasted Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.) 46-32 with ball movement and strong all-around defense. While the Irish mainly ran zone schemes against the Bruins’ offense, Rock Bridge (4-2) countered by sharing the...
Columbia Missourian
'My time is here': MU DE Walker ready for 'tryout game' in Tampa
It’s Arden Walker’s time, and he knows it. With starting defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman skipping the Gasparilla Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Walker — along with fellow defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. — is expected to have his playing time rise significantly. Arden Walker said he sees Missouri's upcoming bowl game as a tryout for a potential starting job next season.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Abrams-Draine, Robinson provide outlooks on their futures
Two Missouri defensive stalwarts — Kris Abrams-Draine and Darius Robinson — explained Friday evening why they have and have not, respectively, made a decision regarding the NFL draft. Abrams-Draine will return to Missouri for one more year after getting a third-round draft grade from the people he talked...
Comments / 0