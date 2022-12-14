After a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is expected to refer Donald Trump to the US Department of Justice for a charge of insurrection.The panel investigating the 6 January, 2021 assault – which was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing election lies – will hold a hearing on Monday to vote on criminal referrals to the Justice Department.Committee members also are expected to vote to refer charges against Mr Trump for obstruction of an official proceeding as well as conspiracy to defraud the United States government,...

