13abc.com
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
themirrornewspaper.com
Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
fcnews.org
Wauseon Board approves tax incentive agreement related to new hotel
Wauseon Exempted Village School Board approved Monday a community reinvestment area and tax incentive donation agreement with Ram Tika Management, LLC. These agreements will allow for Ram Tika Management, LLC to have a 10-year 100% tax abatement in exchange for the company agreeing to donate 15% of their tax savings back to Wauseon Exempted Village School District for the first eight years of the agreement and then 50% of their tax savings in years nine and ten of the agreement.
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
United Way of Hancock County relaunching tax assistance program
FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been gone for a few years now, but the United Way of Hancock County is bringing back a program it says is vital in helping people file their taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The VITA program was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Failure in decades-old piping caused north Toledo water system failure, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break at Galena and Chase streets in north Toledo on Nov. 28 is now being called a water system failure, according to the city. "It was an actual T-fitting that failed on one end so the plug came out of an end which caused the water leak. It wasn't an actual main break," Ed Moore, the director of public utilities for the city of Toledo, said.
fcnews.org
North Star honored for expansion project
North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up. “Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day...
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
13abc.com
Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio. “Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming...
thevillagereporter.com
November Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2022, with November 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 316 (138); domestic 11 (12), civil 10 (16), criminal 17 (10), miscellaneous 1 (0), Judgment Liens 277 (100), and Appeals 0 (O) with a total of fees collected being $12,172.67 ($16,765.64).
13abc.com
Ohio bill to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls heads to governor’s desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting. State senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night and the House approved it early Thursday morning. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.
Toledo City Council considers declaring gun violence a public health crisis
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo sits at 62 homicides, making it the second deadliest year on record alongside 2020, city council is considering a resolution to declare gun violence a public health crisis. 51 of those homicides were shooting deaths. The resolution, introduced Tuesday by council member Theresa Gadus,...
Findlay gets new development on site of former Argyle building
FINDLAY, Ohio — Construction of new residential and commercial space is expected soon on a long-vacant property in downtown Findlay. This large property in the heart of downtown Findlay has been empty since a fire devastated the former Argyle building in 2012. Trivium Development, of Columbus, purchased the parcel...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police warn energy company employees for soliciting without a permit
Bowling Green Police Division issued a citation and warnings to four people Tuesday for soliciting in the city without a permit. Residents of the 400 block of East Merry Street reported the solicitors from Inspire energy company, who had no permits for going door-to-door. Police located the four people in...
WTOL 11, TEGNA Foundation award 2022 grants to 3 local non-profit organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo, Cherished Friends of Ahava and Hope in Fostoria have been awarded grants from the TEGNA Foundation. A total of $16,000 dollars was given to the local charities. This year's recipients received their grants at an event at WTOL 11 Thursday.
WTOL-TV
North Toledo water main break now called a water system failure
The break is now being called a water system failure, city official Ed Moore said. The piping, installed in 1931, that caused the flooding, has since been replaced.
'We're very serious on demanding a fair contract': USW, UAW picket outside Hollywood Casino
TOLEDO, Ohio — In front of Hollywood Casino in Toledo on Wednesday night, United Auto Workers and United Steel Workers members wanted to send a message, projecting "FAIR CONTRACT NOW!" on the casino's facade. UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said the message lets their "brothers and sisters that...
governing.com
These Local Governments Are Using Federal Aid to Cancel Medical Debt
Toledo City Council just approved a plan to turn $1.6 million in public dollars into as much as $240 million in economic stimulus, targeted at some of the Ohio metro’s most vulnerable residents. “It’s really going to help people put food on the table, help them pay their rent,...
