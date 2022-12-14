ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Three kids, three adults rescued from north Toledo house fire early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Abortion Rides

Toledo police search a home where two missing teens were last scene. Documents obtained by 13abc say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home on Maumee Ave, where police executed the search warrant. Police find 2...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

LCSO reveals story of how two newly promoted Sergeants first met

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office promoted Detective David Kowalski and Deputy Brandon Winkelman to the rank of Sergeant on Wednesday and LCSO brought to light how the two newly promoted Sergeants met. LCSO says Detective Kowalski previously investigated a burglary and found a Taco Bell...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy