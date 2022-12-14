Read full article on original website
Police find 2 bodies in burnt-down home on Chase St. in search for missing teens
Three kids, three adults rescued from north Toledo house fire early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning. This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near Lagrange Street. Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three children off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the home.
Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well
WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies...
2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
2 killed in crash after suspect flees traffic stop in Monroe County: MSP
Two people are dead after a suspect sped away from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County. Michigan State Police are still investigating.
2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County
Two people have died after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in Whiteford Township.
Suspects appear in court as family of missing teens await coroner report
Two Bodies Were Found Ten Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio
Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.
TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
Gas station employee stabbed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One employee was stabbed at a west Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Toledo Police responded at 9 p.m. to a call about a person stabbed at the Speedway gas station on the corner of Tremainsville and Jackman Road. Officers on at scene told WTOL 11 the...
Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, new charges filed
Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
Police: 'We're coming for you' after $20,000 Rolex stolen at mom-and-pop shop
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A $20,000 Rolex watch was stolen from a family-owned shop in Southfield, and it was all caught on camera. Police have a clear picture of the guys they're looking for, and they just need help identifying them. "It's not right and rest assured we are...
Toledo Abortion Rides
LCSO reveals story of how two newly promoted Sergeants first met
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office promoted Detective David Kowalski and Deputy Brandon Winkelman to the rank of Sergeant on Wednesday and LCSO brought to light how the two newly promoted Sergeants met. LCSO says Detective Kowalski previously investigated a burglary and found a Taco Bell...
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
Tips wanted in case of man shot, run over after getting out of car on Detroit's west side
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $2,500 cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Melvin McMillion on October 13, 2022.
