Hamilton, NY

WKTV

Eight MVCC students inducted into 'Spire' honor society

UTICA, N.Y. -- Eight students at Mohawk Valley Community College have been inducted into 'Spire' honor society. The national honor society, recognizes the achievements of students enrolled in two-year colleges that are either adult learners (age 25 or older) or non-traditional learners (such as young single parents and those with disabilities.)
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Firefighters compete for best decorated station

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Firefighters are back at it again this holiday season, trying to one-up each other with holiday decorations. NEWSChannel 2 went to go check it out Thursday night. Some are still a work in progress but they only have until Saturday to finish. Last year Station 7...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Mobile Mammogram Van

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's no secret that early detection saves lives and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse is making it easy to get your annual Mammogram. The Mobile Mammogram Van is making a stop in Utica on Friday at The Pines at Utica from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Women ages 40 and up are eligible for the services.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

'Stuff the Bus' distribution day

UTICA, N.Y. -- Thursday was distribution day and one by one 30 local nonprofits arrived at Roser Communications to help Santa deliver toys this Christmas. The gifts came from the generous community and NEWSChannel 2 can not thank the public enough for all of their support. This has been the...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

50 Forward Mohawk Valley connects volunteers with those in need

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - 50 Forward Mohawk Valley and the Oneida County Office for the Aging are partnering again for a volunteer snow shoveling program. Those volunteers go out and shovel for those out in the community who cannot. The program is especially helpful for older adults who are unable...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

23 new firefighters graduate from Utica Fire Academy

UTICA, N.Y. – After 14 weeks of intensive training, 23 recruits graduated from the Utica Fire Academy on Thursday. The new firefighters will be disbursed throughout 14 different fire districts. Below is the list of graduates and their new departments:. Amsterdam Fire Department. Cassidy Schaeffer. Ryan Stone. Cedarville Fire...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New York Mills annual Christmas on Main Street Friday

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- New York Mills is hosting their annual Christmas on Main Street, Friday from 6-8 p.m. The event will kick off with a bonfire at 6 p.m. followed by a parade of lights and finally the lighting of the village Christmas Tree at the Optimist Club.
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
WKTV

Utica Rotary Club raised $3,000 for 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace'

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica’s Gift Auction had a great turnout, raising $3,000 that will benefit 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace.'. The 30 wrapped auction items were donated by Rotarians and friends of the club. Over 50 club members and friends came to support the event. The...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY

