Colgate students admit to vandalism
Students have admitted to vandalizing a menorah at Colgate University. Colgate students admit to vandalizing giant Menorah near Colgate University campus.
Eight MVCC students inducted into 'Spire' honor society
UTICA, N.Y. -- Eight students at Mohawk Valley Community College have been inducted into 'Spire' honor society. The national honor society, recognizes the achievements of students enrolled in two-year colleges that are either adult learners (age 25 or older) or non-traditional learners (such as young single parents and those with disabilities.)
Utica Firefighters compete for best decorated station
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Firefighters are back at it again this holiday season, trying to one-up each other with holiday decorations. NEWSChannel 2 went to go check it out Thursday night. Some are still a work in progress but they only have until Saturday to finish. Last year Station 7...
Mug Club: Mobile Mammogram Van
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's no secret that early detection saves lives and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse is making it easy to get your annual Mammogram. The Mobile Mammogram Van is making a stop in Utica on Friday at The Pines at Utica from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Women ages 40 and up are eligible for the services.
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering may re-unify with University at Albany
UTICA, N.Y. -- It appears that Governor Hochul's wish to re-unify SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering with the University at Albany, could be coming to fruition. Information released to the public about that process started with a tweet Tuesday afternoon. Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy tweeted about...
'Stuff the Bus' distribution day
UTICA, N.Y. -- Thursday was distribution day and one by one 30 local nonprofits arrived at Roser Communications to help Santa deliver toys this Christmas. The gifts came from the generous community and NEWSChannel 2 can not thank the public enough for all of their support. This has been the...
50 Forward Mohawk Valley connects volunteers with those in need
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - 50 Forward Mohawk Valley and the Oneida County Office for the Aging are partnering again for a volunteer snow shoveling program. Those volunteers go out and shovel for those out in the community who cannot. The program is especially helpful for older adults who are unable...
23 new firefighters graduate from Utica Fire Academy
UTICA, N.Y. – After 14 weeks of intensive training, 23 recruits graduated from the Utica Fire Academy on Thursday. The new firefighters will be disbursed throughout 14 different fire districts. Below is the list of graduates and their new departments:. Amsterdam Fire Department. Cassidy Schaeffer. Ryan Stone. Cedarville Fire...
House of the Week: A ‘team effort’ was needed to restore this historic Fayetteville house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – Looking through the windows of the historic house at 203 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville in 2019, Peter Olson must have wondered what his son Sven was getting him into. Sven, who lives in London and works as a banker, liked to seek out houses in...
New Hartford girls soccer standout commits to play for Harvard University
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - New Hartford girls soccer standout Anna Rayhill announced on social media, Thursday, that she has committed to attend and play for Harvard University at the NCAA Division I level. Rayhill will begin attending Harvard next academic year, and will join a Crimson team that went 12-2-3...
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
New York Mills annual Christmas on Main Street Friday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- New York Mills is hosting their annual Christmas on Main Street, Friday from 6-8 p.m. The event will kick off with a bonfire at 6 p.m. followed by a parade of lights and finally the lighting of the village Christmas Tree at the Optimist Club.
Utica Rotary Club raised $3,000 for 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace'
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica’s Gift Auction had a great turnout, raising $3,000 that will benefit 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace.'. The 30 wrapped auction items were donated by Rotarians and friends of the club. Over 50 club members and friends came to support the event. The...
Frankfort police called to stabbing at Utica Academy of Science; investigation ongoing
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Town of Frankfort police responded to Utica Academy of Science around 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported stabbing. Police say by the time they arrived, someone had already taken the victim to the hospital. Limited details were released on Thursday, but police are asking anyone...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
