Leet, WV

Leet's 2023 budget contains no tax hike, employees to see 5% pay increase

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038XAZ_0jhkVJpB00

Leet property owners will not have to pay more in real estate taxes as a result of the township’s 2023 budget.

Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt next year’s spending plan and hold the line on taxes at 7.7 mills.

It has been at least three years since the last Leet Township tax hike.

Projected revenue and expenses were listed at about $1.965 million.

Income includes $890,000 in real estate taxes, $300,000 in earned income taxes, $45,000 in licenses and permits, $5,500 in fines and forfeits, $83,150 in intergovernmental revenues, $13,700 in charges for services and $6,500 in interest, rents and royalties.

Expenses include $656,000 for public works, $573,000 for police, $350,000 for general government spending including advertising, insurances, administrative and commission salaries and tax collection, $97,000 for fire protection, $35,000 for legal services, $28,500 for recreation and $12,500 for code enforcement.

About $31,000 is budgeted for paving Plum Street and $80,000 for payment on a new public works truck.

Township employees will see a 5% bump in pay next year.

Commissioners approved a $150,000 tax anticipation note at a 5.52% rate with First National Bank to help cover expenses until taxes start coming in next year.

Commission Vice President Carolyn Verszyla said her colleagues and the administration keep a watchful eye over spending in order to ensure all necessary services are accounted for before looking at other projects.

“It’s a great board,” Verszyla said. “This is a very brilliant, smart (board). We work well together.”

Commission President Martin McDaniel said a tax hike was not necessary due to an uptick in tax collection, and about $400,000 in state grants that was recently awarded to the township.

“We’re putting more money into the capital reserve fund for capital purchases,” McDaniel said. “Eventually, we’d like to have money in the fund if we had to buy a dump truck, buy a police car. You get a little uptick in revenue. Maybe people more money (and) we get a little bit more in earned income tax. You get some more money on real estate taxes, building permits and stuff like that.”

Township Manager Betsy Rengers said nothing has changed in the financial plan since November when the preliminary budget was advertised.

“I’m happy with everything,” she said.

Commissioner Rody Nash declined to comment.

Verszyla had the loan was a precaution to make sure payroll and bills would be taken care of for a few months, and there is a chance the full amount may not be necessary.

The commissioners had about an hour-long executive session during their December meeting to discuss agreements with public works, Rengers and interim police Chief Brian Jameson only to resume the public meeting and not vote on any deals.

McDaniel said the agreements would be finalized at the Jan. 9 meeting.

