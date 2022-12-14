ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Sault Ste. Marie can't keep pace with Petoskey, drop second straight

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrP9V_0jhkVEPY00

PETOSKEY — After what the Petoskey boys’ basketball team went through over the weekend in its hosted tournament, the Northmen were in need of a change of pace.

When they welcomed in Sault Ste. Marie Tuesday for a non-conference tilt, they found it and also found the win column once again.

In control most of the night, a 16-2 run by the Northmen to open the second half put the game in cruise control for Petoskey and eventually led to a 65-47 victory.

In a game that stayed essentially at a 10-point margin throughout, Petoskey head coach Matt Tamm was able to clear his bench and get everyone in and just figure more out about this group.

“It was a nice win,” said Tamm. “I liked the way we shared the ball and played with defensive intensity, but we definitely have some things to work on on the defensive end. We’re digging in and then now we have Gaylord here on Thursday.”

The win moves Petoskey to a 3-0 start to the season, while the Sault fell to 1-2, falling to both Boyne City and the Northmen.

Heading into the night, Sault coach Mike Fitzner expected Petoskey to be a tough matchup, especially after having seen them play against Brighton and Grand Ledge.

“They’re a tough out on this floor,” said Fitzner. “They beat two really good teams last weekend here, so it’s going to be tough sledding when you come in here. They’re very composed, they shoot it pretty well, they share it pretty well, they’re just a tough team to guard.”

That showed right from the opening tip, with Petoskey building a 22-10 advantage after one quarter, learning on a 12-0 run to close the quarter and seven points from Cade Trudeau.

Sault Ste. Marie then started the second quarter strong on a 3-pointer by Maxwell Scott, then Nathan Koepp and Scott both added baskets to bring the Blue Devils within seven, down 26-19, which led to a Northmen timeout.

The teams went back and forth a bit from there, until the Blue Devils couldn’t take advantage of some free throw trips and Petoskey took a 37-24 lead to the break, getting there on a Brady Odenbach buzzer-beater.

“The first half I thought we battled pretty well,” said Fitzner. “If we make a few free throws in the first half, maybe it’s a six- seven-point game and now it’s a little different coming out at halftime. But I think they cranked up the pressure after halftime and we got back on our heels. Credit to them.”

Petoskey certainly did crank things up, as the second half started on that 16-2 run, which included three straight 3-pointers from Jackson Jonker, Shane Izzard and Evan Rindfusz, building a 53-26 advantage.

Petoskey later closed the third with a 59-30 lead and got everyone in the game off the bench.

“I liked the energy we came out with, especially in the second half, and I broke one of the biggest runs of coaching: when you have the momentum, don’t sub,” said Tamm with a laugh. “You’re seeing certain combinations and certain players accepting roles. I think some of the guys we have to define roles a little more clearly for them and what we expect on the court. But, at the same token, I like to see people play and see what they can naturally do and modify from there.”

Most of Petoskey’s starters sat throughout most of the final quarter as scoring went dry for the Northmen and the Blue Devils started the fourth on a 14-0 run.

Petoskey’s Izzard led on the night with 16 points, Trudeau finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Brady Odenbach scored 10, Jimmy Marshall and Jonker each had six and Michael Squires added four points, six assists and four rebounds.

For the Sault, Haller led with 10 points and Carter Oshelski, Koepp and John Gravelle all had eight points.

Sault Ste. Marie will next head to Pickford on Monday, Dec. 19, before traveling back across the bridge to meet Cheboygan and Alpena out of the break.

“We’ve got to go back to work and we’ll watch the film,” added Fitzner. “We’ve got lots of areas for improvement, but I like my group. We showed some things tonight. I told them, this is a team we could see in a district game down the road, so we’ll have to be ready to roll.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw

Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
wzmq19.com

Three Upper Peninsula Businesses Awarded MEDC Grants

LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that thirty-five communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Three of these communities and supported businesses are located in the Upper Peninsula; three grants worth $25,000 each were awarded to Great Northern Title & Abstract of Marquette, Red Jacket Enterprises of Hancock, and Prim Aesthetics of Sault Ste. Marie.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Upper Peninsula celebrates 186 years

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - On this day, 186 years ago, the Michigan Territory and the state of Ohio reached an agreement to settle a dispute over the Toledo Strip. A stone’s throw north beyond the world’s fifth longest suspension bridge lies Michigan’s second most prominent landmass. Dubbed the ‘Yoop’ or just simply the ‘U.P.’ by Michiganders, the Upper Peninsula provides a haven for those seeking to slow down, enjoy nature and reap the benefits of small, rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Consumers Energy wants land for solar

Tom Izzo shows Audrey Dahlgren how to shoot a free …. Lansing School District holds press conference on …. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping …. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
GAYLORD, MI
The Sault News

The Sault News

734
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy