Coshocton, OH

John Glenn races past Coshocton

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 2 days ago
COSHOCTON — John Glenn gave an emphatic response after watching a double-digit lead disappear in Friday's setback to Maysville.

The visiting Muskies scored 19 of the first 21 points in the second quarter to take control of an 87-44 rout of Coshocton in Tuesday's Muskingum Valley League crossover at The Wigwam.

Kaiden Walls opened that stretch with back-to-back 3s, the second was part of a four-point play, that stretched a seven-point lead entering the second quarter into an 28-14 cushion. Will Nicolozakes and Lane Hall also made triples and Noah Winland added four points during the surge, as the lead grew to 40-16.

Caleb Larrick collected six of his 12 points in the second quarter for the Muskies, who used a 32-11 stanza to build a 53-25 halftime advantage.

The second half saw the Muskies get to a running clock, as both teams went to their benches. John Glenn coach Erick Sheck felt experience allowed his team to find a rhythm after a frenetic first quarter.

The Muskies (3-2, 3-1) were up 21-14 through the first eight minutes by making 8 of 18 shots, which included a pair of 3s by Stehl Bates and six points apiece from Walls and Larrick.

"Our guys had some good practices after that tough loss and carried that over to the floor tonight," Sheck said. "We want a faster tempo, and it took our guys time to settle down. We came out with better defensive intensity (in the second) and created opportunities off turnovers. It helped to make some shots and allowed us to get comfortable.

"We have back-to-back with Philo and Marietta this weekend so we need a few more good practices and try to build on this one."

A balanced effort was key for John Glenn, which made 31 of 56 field goals, 13 of 28 behind the arc and 12 of 16 at the line for the game.

Bates tallied a team-high 18 points and Walls added 16 points as both made three 3s. Larrick chipped in five rebounds and five blocks with his 12 counters, Nathan Walker scored 11 with 11 assists and Winland had eight points.

Walker credited a team mentality that allowed the Muskies to pull away in a convincing win.

"We had a tough effort on Friday, but we came together as a team. We shot it well and passed it well," Walker noted. "We had a good week of practicing coming in, and we played like we practiced. We need to carry that effort over to this weekend."

For the Redskins (0-4 MVL), it was a tough learning experience. They forced several turnovers to open the game and tied it at 9 on a 3 from Colton Conkle. Bentley Cunningham hit another 3 later in the first to get Coshocton within 14-12 in the final two minutes, but the Redskins never got closer.

A Coby Moore hoop was the only score during that 19-2 run, as Coshocton committed six turnovers in that stretch.

The Redskins had 17 in the game and were 19-of-51 shooting, including 5 of 20 on 3s. They were out-rebounded 30-25 and only forced nine John Glenn turnovers.

Cunningham finished with 12 points, Conkle chipped in 10 with four assists and Moore had seven points.

Coshocton coach James Herman noted games like these featured some 'growing pains' but how his team responds is important.

The Redskins travel to Crooksville on Friday.

"Their press hurt us, and we made some bad decisions. We didn't handle it well after that, and we were never able to form an attack," Herman said. "We're a young team still learning, and one of those lessons is how to handle adversity. We need to come back to work, trying to get better at handling the press and building our strength.

"It's a long season, and there's time to improve. We have to learn how to handle these moments and grow from them."

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs

