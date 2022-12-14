ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million

8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward

SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day

Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach

The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Wrongful Death Suit Filed in connection with Downtown Bus Choking Death

SAN DIEGO - The parents of a man who was choked to death on a bus in Downtown San Diego have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the parents of Anthony McGaff, 28, claims the MTS driver failed to protect their son and should have stopped the bus during the incident, according to a report by CBS 8. The lawsuit comes after the parents filed a tort claim with MTS, which the transit agency denied.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Archer’s Arrow Coffee House in Vista a Dream Come True

There’s a brand-new spot to stop in when you are in Downtown Historic Vista, especially if you are a coffee, tea, glass, or wine lover or just want a snack to get you through the day. Located on the street level of the Rylan Apartment building on Main Street, Archer’s Arrow Coffee House is now open for business, an Approachable Coffee. The coffee house is the dream business for Josh and Kat Barille. Josh and Kat have been involved in various capacities of the service and hospitality business for 23 years. His parents own Café Topes in Carlsbad, a popular eatery, where Josh also worked as the Kitchen Manager. He met Kat when she also worked at Café Topes. Josh occasionally can be found helping at the restaurant if needed.
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy