Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
Several businesses damaged in strip mall fire
Several businesses were damaged Wednesday after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
Man found with stab wounds in Mt. Hope, San Diego Police investigating
A man has been hospitalized after he was found in a ditch with stab wounds in San Diego's Mt. Hope neighborhood Wednesday night.
pacificsandiego.com
12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day
Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove Was Victim in Barrio Logan Stabbing
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan. Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
SDPD: Woman in electric bike crash placed on life support
The bicyclist did not see an abandoned shopping cart that was left in the bike lane and hit it, causing her to fly over the handle bars of the bike and land on her head, police reported.
San Diego man with look-alike Border Patrol truck: 'It's parody'
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car, it's what’s on it. . Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”. It’s a...
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter) Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN DIEGO. The...
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
Two People Trapped in Vehicles Extricated on I-805, Hospitalized
Two people were trapped in cars and needed rescuing Thursday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 805. The San Diego Fire Department responded to the 805 southbound just before 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle rescue call, according to the department. Firefighters were able to rescue two people...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The declaration clears the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
Chula Vista plastic surgeon charged with manslaughter still in practice
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista plastic surgeon that is now awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old patient, Megan Espinoza, during a routine breast augmentation surgery is still practicing. Dr. Carlos Chacon and a lead nurse at the Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita were...
iheart.com
Wrongful Death Suit Filed in connection with Downtown Bus Choking Death
SAN DIEGO - The parents of a man who was choked to death on a bus in Downtown San Diego have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the parents of Anthony McGaff, 28, claims the MTS driver failed to protect their son and should have stopped the bus during the incident, according to a report by CBS 8. The lawsuit comes after the parents filed a tort claim with MTS, which the transit agency denied.
northcountydailystar.com
Archer’s Arrow Coffee House in Vista a Dream Come True
There’s a brand-new spot to stop in when you are in Downtown Historic Vista, especially if you are a coffee, tea, glass, or wine lover or just want a snack to get you through the day. Located on the street level of the Rylan Apartment building on Main Street, Archer’s Arrow Coffee House is now open for business, an Approachable Coffee. The coffee house is the dream business for Josh and Kat Barille. Josh and Kat have been involved in various capacities of the service and hospitality business for 23 years. His parents own Café Topes in Carlsbad, a popular eatery, where Josh also worked as the Kitchen Manager. He met Kat when she also worked at Café Topes. Josh occasionally can be found helping at the restaurant if needed.
Comments / 0