Boise, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Boise.
The Timberline High School basketball team will have a game with Borah High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Timberline High School
Borah High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Boise High School basketball team will have a game with Capital High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Boise High School
Capital High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Mountain View High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Mountain View High School
Centennial High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Jerome High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Kelly High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Jerome High School
Bishop Kelly High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
