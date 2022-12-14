ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Boise.

The Timberline High School basketball team will have a game with Borah High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Timberline High School
Borah High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Boise High School basketball team will have a game with Capital High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Boise High School
Capital High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mountain View High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Mountain View High School
Centennial High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Jerome High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Kelly High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Jerome High School
Bishop Kelly High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

