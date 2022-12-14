Caldwell, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Caldwell.
The Vallivue High School basketball team will have a game with Caldwell High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Vallivue High School
Caldwell High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Columbia High School basketball team will have a game with Caldwell High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Columbia High School
Caldwell High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Sophomore Girls Basketball
