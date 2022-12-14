ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filer, ID

Filer, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Filer.

The Preston High School basketball team will have a game with Filer High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Preston High School
Filer High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Gooding High School basketball team will have a game with Filer High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Gooding High School
Filer High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Jerome football looking for new head coach

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School is in the process of searching for a new head football coach. After 11 seasons, head coach Sid Gambles has stepped down. Gambles led the Tigers to a conference championship in 2020, a Great Basin division title in 2019, four playoff appearances, and two playoff wins during his time with Jerome.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Kimberly Middle School Canceled Due to Illness

Kimberly School District has announced that they are canceling middle school classes due to illness. Kimberly Middle School canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday. The superintendent at Kimberly School District notified us that Kimberly Middle School is canceling classes on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 due to illness. There...
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho

Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Popular Twin Falls Store Reopens in time for the Holiday Season

Ever since the pandemic hit, stores in Twin Falls, across Idaho, and the county have had to close their doors as the shutdown from a few years ago has caught up with them. While major companies have had to do layoffs and budget cuts, most have remained to function, while smaller, local stores have had to shut their doors for good. Twin Falls has seen several stores come and go over the last couple of years, and recently a popular store closed in Twin Falls, but unlike others, found an alternative way to stay open, and is once again back up and doing business for the residents of the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

There’s A New Most Expensive House For Sale In Twin Falls And It’s Huge

Real estate is a revolving door of available properties of all sizes and locations. I frequently check the properties available around the Magic Valley, not that I want to move since moving is the worst, but to see what different architectural creations are being made and how they are decorated. Twin Falls is full of really cool and unique houses and the most expensive on the market right now is also one of the largest.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jerome man dies from injuries after Dec. 1 crash

A 69-year-old Jerome man has died from injuries he suffered Dec. 1 in a one-vehicle crash, police said. The man, driving a 2014 Ram 1500, was westbound on 400 South near the intersection of 100 East, south of Jerome. He drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and struck a guardrail and concrete pillar on the south shoulder, according to the Idaho State Police.
JEROME, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man dies following crash in Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Dec. 1 at 2:42 p.m., on East 400 South at South 100 East, in Jerome County. A 69-year-old-man from Jerome was driving westbound on 400 South in a 2014...
JEROME, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy