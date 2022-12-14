Filer, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Filer.
The Preston High School basketball team will have a game with Filer High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Preston High School
Filer High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Gooding High School basketball team will have a game with Filer High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Gooding High School
Filer High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
