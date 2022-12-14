ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooding, ID

Gooding, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Kimberly High School basketball team will have a game with Gooding High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Kimberly High School
Gooding High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 96.5

Kimberly Middle School Canceled Due to Illness

Kimberly School District has announced that they are canceling middle school classes due to illness. Kimberly Middle School canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday. The superintendent at Kimberly School District notified us that Kimberly Middle School is canceling classes on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 due to illness. There...
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho

Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss These 8 Events this Cold December Weekend in Twin Falls

The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Innovative Medical Imaging - Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
TWIN FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Avalanche advice with Idaho Matters

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has been very busy since it opened up two weeks ago for the winter season. Here’s just a sample of what’s happened in the last week:. On Monday, a skier was caught and carried by an avalanche on an out-of-bounds run on Bald Mountain.
HAILEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Popular Twin Falls Store Reopens in time for the Holiday Season

Ever since the pandemic hit, stores in Twin Falls, across Idaho, and the county have had to close their doors as the shutdown from a few years ago has caught up with them. While major companies have had to do layoffs and budget cuts, most have remained to function, while smaller, local stores have had to shut their doors for good. Twin Falls has seen several stores come and go over the last couple of years, and recently a popular store closed in Twin Falls, but unlike others, found an alternative way to stay open, and is once again back up and doing business for the residents of the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

ISP: Jerome Man Died Following Crash in Early December

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 69-year-old man died at a hospital after his pickup struck a concrete pillar in early December in Jerome County. Idaho State Police said the crash happened on Dec. 1, at around 2:42 p.m. on E 400 S at S 100 E. The man, from Jerome, was headed west on 400 S when he drove off the shoulder, hit the guardrail, then struck the concrete pillar. The man was flown by air ambulance to the hospital where he died. ISP said the crash remains under investigation.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Not Far From East Idaho a Palace is for Sale

I love visiting Jackson, though. I’ve never been there in winter, which I’m sure can be a challenging experience. I’ve driven Teton Pass in early October with snow piled up high on the sides of the road. An old friend worked there as a guide almost 40 years ago and he once told me what the average rent was when he was there in 1985. It would shock anyone looking for an apartment in Idaho in 2022! Location, location, location! Buying a home in Jackson isn’t in my budget but just because you’re on a diet doesn’t mean you can’t look at the menu!
JACKSON, ID
KOOL 96.5

There’s A New Most Expensive House For Sale In Twin Falls And It’s Huge

Real estate is a revolving door of available properties of all sizes and locations. I frequently check the properties available around the Magic Valley, not that I want to move since moving is the worst, but to see what different architectural creations are being made and how they are decorated. Twin Falls is full of really cool and unique houses and the most expensive on the market right now is also one of the largest.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy