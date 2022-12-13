Read full article on original website
jaima chevalier
5d ago
Just an FYI, in New Mexico, chile is spelled with an "e" on the end. Also, our state dish is ordered "Christmas," not "Christmas Tree."
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
8th Humble Holiday Market features more than 100 vendors
It was $5 to enter the market; some of the proceeds went to two nonprofits that help community members struggling with housing.
Albuquerque man skates into father’s legacy with new ride
"I remember my dad picking me up from elementary school when I was a kid and just cruising this thing around town, and people love it, and that's one of the reasons I bought it."
Shoppers hit last-minute holiday market in Albuquerque
Christmas is just a week away.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Albuquerque church raising funds through Gift Mart
Some local families had an opportunity to holiday shop this weekend.
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
KOAT 7
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
KOAT 7
New Mexico food banks face shortages amid inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Food banks in New Mexico face shortages as inflation continues to rise through the holiday season. Roadrunner Food Bank director of communications, Sonya Warwick, said it's been difficult. "Just like people that we serve who are in our food lines across the state, they are definitely...
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
Helicopter crash victims honored at New Mexico Bowl
Servpro recognized the families of the fallen first responders.
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque to offer free meals to children during winter break
The city of Albuquerque will be offering free hot meals to kids in Albuquerque during the winter break. The city says meals will be provided to children who are enrolled in an eligible after-school program in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Children who are enrolled in a community center program will...
Lanes on University Boulevard temporarily shortened
The change will last longer than a day.
KRQE News 13
Humble Coffee hosting its annual Holiday Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.
Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
“I'd like to see it turn into something, definitely something fun, not just there as an eyesore where it's not really serving any purpose."
SWAT responds to scene in NE Albuquerque Sunday morning
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the SWAT team was called early Sunday morning.
Transitional Housing program showing success after its first year in Española
“You know, I had to stop and think and you know, I was just surviving, and now, I finally think I have that chance to finally live,” someone involved in the program said.
KRQE News 13
Another frigid start, clouds arriving this morning
Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day, so grab the thicker coats heading out the door. Temperatures are technically a few degrees warmer this morning thanks to some clouds moving in. But it’s still brutally cold either way! Temps are below 0° all across northern NM, with wind chills 10-15° below zero again. The air is so dry, which allows temps to drop more than usual. Overall, it’ll be a cloudy day with scattered rain and snow showers for western NM. Any snowfall will be limited and confined near the Continental Divide. The Sacramento Mountains could see a light dusting of snow with a quick moving storm system this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 40° for the ABQ metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and near 50° for Roswell.
Albuquerque police: Party shooting leaves 1 dead
Homicide investigators are currently looking into the shooting.
