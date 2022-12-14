ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

‘This is a horrific situation’: Dad shoots, wounds Pasco girl, 5, kills her mother, sheriff says

By Athina Morris, Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
 2 days ago

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after her father shot her and fatally shot her mother before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Marchmont Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the victim’s babysitter called 911 after witnessing the man shoot the woman and the child.

The babysitter said she had just finished watching the girl and was leaving the home when she saw the man run toward them and fire shots. She called 911 immediately.

The child ran inside, and the woman, whose name was not released, died.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the child told them her father was upstairs, and that she heard a loud bang. The man, who was not identified, was found deceased.

Nocco said the man was arrested for felony domestic battery in August and the woman had sought an injunction for protection.

“This is a horrific situation. To the family members, to everyone involved, our hearts goes out to them,” Nocco said. “Every time we talk about Christmas season, she’s [the child is] going to remember this horrific time.”

