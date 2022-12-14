Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta student-organized rally calls for an end to gun violence
ATLANTA - Students, educators, and city leaders rallied outside Atlanta City Hall on Thursday evening calling for an end to gun violence. They specifically want to end the shootings which recently claimed the lives of young people in Atlanta. The rally happened as the shooting deaths of 12-year-old Zyion Charles...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta city council members re-think city curfew for youth
ATLANTA - Members of the Atlanta City Council have modified a plan to monitor young people through a stricter curfew. The effort was spearheaded by Keisha Waites who told FOX 5, "We have to do something." Some lawmakers along with Mayor Andre Dickens have made it their mission to de-escalate...
City of Atlanta development arm adopts resolution on Section 8 vouchers
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta's economic development authority moved Thursday to adopt a resolution passed by the City Council last month that calls for new developments receiving city money to accept Section 8 housing vouchers from potential tenants. Invest Atlanta said on Twitter that its board had adopted...
Atlanta police have access to 17,000 cameras city-wide, mayor says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have eyes all around the city thanks to a program from Mayor Andre Dickens that gives them access to nearly 17,000 cameras across the city. In a Monday evening news conference, Mayor Dickens credited video surveillance footage with the arrests of suspects in the killing of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman and a 12- and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station.
fox5atlanta.com
Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence
ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives
ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling
ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
Buckhead stabbing victim remembered for love of family, travel, animals
A former English teacher and realtor, Eleanor Bowles spent her days gardening, reading and with friends and family. She ...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man says checked bag with registered gun inside missing after flying from Denver
ATLANTA - A Duluth man fears the worst after his luggage goes missing. He says his gun was inside the bag he checked at the Denver airport on Tuesday. Fred Cimato flew Frontier Airlines out of Denver Tuesday. The Duluth man said he followed proper procedure when he checked his bag, which contained his gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Five people charged with domestic terrorism near 'Cop City' site, protestors condemn police tactics
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A group of protestors opposing plans to construct an Atlanta Police Department training facility in southeast Atlanta accused police of using plastic bullets and pepper spray while arresting multiple protestors on Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said five people face domestic terrorism charges, accused...
Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
Atlanta is going to begin shutting off water services for people with delinquent bills beginning Jan. 2, according to th...
fox5atlanta.com
Who is performing at the 2023 Peach Drop in Atlanta?
ATLANTA - The lineup for the 2023 Peach Drop, Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, has been released. The event returns to its home at Underground Atlanta. Performing for the big night is Grammy-award winning entertainer and CEO of So So Def, Jermaine Dupri & Friends with special guests Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
31,000 customers at jeopardy of having their water turned off over unpaid bills in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is preparing to shut off service to thousands of customers over unpaid water bills in January. Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln confirmed that over 31,000 customers are at jeopardy of having their water turned off. The city of Atlanta’s amnesty...
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
The Georgia Department of Education's list of schools performing at the bottom has many new entries from metro Atlanta.
DeKalb schools expecting enrollment decline for another year
The enrollment decline will be concentrated in the southern part of the county, early projections show.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police show FOX 5 how CSI unit catches criminals
ATLANTA - It wasn't a gun, but a paint can that was used to inflict pain on members of the Atlanta community. Many can recall the repeated acts of vandalism earlier this year in midtown. Police caught the man using the rainbow crosswalk there and the Federal Reserve Bank plaza as sites to spread hate.
