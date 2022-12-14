ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta student-organized rally calls for an end to gun violence

ATLANTA - Students, educators, and city leaders rallied outside Atlanta City Hall on Thursday evening calling for an end to gun violence. They specifically want to end the shootings which recently claimed the lives of young people in Atlanta. The rally happened as the shooting deaths of 12-year-old Zyion Charles...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta city council members re-think city curfew for youth

ATLANTA - Members of the Atlanta City Council have modified a plan to monitor young people through a stricter curfew. The effort was spearheaded by Keisha Waites who told FOX 5, "We have to do something." Some lawmakers along with Mayor Andre Dickens have made it their mission to de-escalate...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta police have access to 17,000 cameras city-wide, mayor says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have eyes all around the city thanks to a program from Mayor Andre Dickens that gives them access to nearly 17,000 cameras across the city. In a Monday evening news conference, Mayor Dickens credited video surveillance footage with the arrests of suspects in the killing of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman and a 12- and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence

ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling

ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Who is performing at the 2023 Peach Drop in Atlanta?

ATLANTA - The lineup for the 2023 Peach Drop, Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, has been released. The event returns to its home at Underground Atlanta. Performing for the big night is Grammy-award winning entertainer and CEO of So So Def, Jermaine Dupri & Friends with special guests Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police show FOX 5 how CSI unit catches criminals

ATLANTA - It wasn't a gun, but a paint can that was used to inflict pain on members of the Atlanta community. Many can recall the repeated acts of vandalism earlier this year in midtown. Police caught the man using the rainbow crosswalk there and the Federal Reserve Bank plaza as sites to spread hate.
ATLANTA, GA

