Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin

3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Round Rock ISD Repels Invasion by Worm People

"You're about to go down the most interesting rabbit hole of your life," RRISD Vice President Tiffanie Harrison told me in the first of several long interviews we conducted in September, as we learned how far-right activists in RRISD – which includes a large part of North Austin along with its Williamson County namesake – were trying to take over the district's public schools.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead from crash in SE Austin, traffic delays ahead

AUSTIN, Texas — EMS pronounced one person dead from a vehicle crash at 10500 FM 812 Rd. There were four other people who survived the crash in south east Austin. According to Austin EMS, other traffic delays will remain at this location. At the scene, two officers were blocking off the location. After 9:30 p.m., the scene has been cleared.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process

Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX

