5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Ben White Boulevard at James Casey Street at around 2 a.m.
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
Austin Chronicle
Round Rock ISD Repels Invasion by Worm People
"You're about to go down the most interesting rabbit hole of your life," RRISD Vice President Tiffanie Harrison told me in the first of several long interviews we conducted in September, as we learned how far-right activists in RRISD – which includes a large part of North Austin along with its Williamson County namesake – were trying to take over the district's public schools.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Police identify victim in Dec. 12 north Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department on Friday in a news release identified the victim of a Dec. 12 homicide in north Austin.
1 dead after vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in south Austin
Austin Police and Austin-Travis EMS officials confirmed a woman died Saturday after losing control of her car and crashing into a concrete barrier at the East Ben White and South Congress Turn in south Austin.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
KXAN
Del Valle ISD Announces 3 New Schools In Whisper Valley — An Eco-Friendly Community
The Austin area continues to expand at an ever-rapid pace and more people means a greater need for housing as well as schools. Del Valle ISD has announced three new schools in East Austin’s eco-friendly community Whisper Valley. Dr. Annette Tielle, the superintendent at Del Valle ISD, and Dr....
CBS Austin
Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
CBS Austin
One dead from crash in SE Austin, traffic delays ahead
AUSTIN, Texas — EMS pronounced one person dead from a vehicle crash at 10500 FM 812 Rd. There were four other people who survived the crash in south east Austin. According to Austin EMS, other traffic delays will remain at this location. At the scene, two officers were blocking off the location. After 9:30 p.m., the scene has been cleared.
1 dead, 4 injured in Del Valle 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Del Valle Friday.
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
