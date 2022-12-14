ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta city council members re-think city curfew for youth

ATLANTA - Members of the Atlanta City Council have modified a plan to monitor young people through a stricter curfew. The effort was spearheaded by Keisha Waites who told FOX 5, "We have to do something." Some lawmakers along with Mayor Andre Dickens have made it their mission to de-escalate...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence

ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas

This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say

ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police show FOX 5 how CSI unit catches criminals

ATLANTA - It wasn't a gun, but a paint can that was used to inflict pain on members of the Atlanta community. Many can recall the repeated acts of vandalism earlier this year in midtown. Police caught the man using the rainbow crosswalk there and the Federal Reserve Bank plaza as sites to spread hate.
ATLANTA, GA

