Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
‘Enough is enough’ | Students rally, demand end to violent crimes that are taking lives of children
ATLANTA — “Enough is enough” was the rallying cry outside Atlanta City Hall Thursday night as high school students demanded an end to violent crimes that are taking the lives of young people in Atlanta and beyond. The students who organized the rally spoke with life and...
UPDATE: 11-year-old girl missing from Clayton County since Tuesday located
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives
ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta city council members re-think city curfew for youth
ATLANTA - Members of the Atlanta City Council have modified a plan to monitor young people through a stricter curfew. The effort was spearheaded by Keisha Waites who told FOX 5, "We have to do something." Some lawmakers along with Mayor Andre Dickens have made it their mission to de-escalate...
20-year-old will spend decades in prison for terroristic act
A Henry County, Georgia, man who opened fire on two people at a local basketball court in McDonough in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 14. Twenty-year-old Anthony Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Renier at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station Subdivision in March 2020.
fox5atlanta.com
Five people charged with domestic terrorism near 'Cop City' site, protestors condemn police tactics
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A group of protestors opposing plans to construct an Atlanta Police Department training facility in southeast Atlanta accused police of using plastic bullets and pepper spray while arresting multiple protestors on Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said five people face domestic terrorism charges, accused...
City of Atlanta development arm adopts resolution on Section 8 vouchers
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta's economic development authority moved Thursday to adopt a resolution passed by the City Council last month that calls for new developments receiving city money to accept Section 8 housing vouchers from potential tenants. Invest Atlanta said on Twitter that its board had adopted...
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
fox5atlanta.com
2 in custody after large police response near Gwinnett County hotel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a large police presence outside a hotel on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. SKYFOX flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall. Officers led a person in handcuffs near the...
saportareport.com
Five charged with domestic terrorism in public safety training center site raid
Five people are charged with domestic terrorism and other offenses after a police raid targeting protesters at the site of Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says the arrests came as part of a Dec. 13 raid of the DeKalb County site during...
fox5atlanta.com
Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence
ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta rapper T.I. takes Next Level Boys Academy students shopping at DTLR
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of young men were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they joined the Next Level Boys Academy. It is an innovative mentoring organization for boys and young adult men ages 5 to 25. Gary L Davis Sr., the founder and Executive Director of Next...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas
This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.
fox5atlanta.com
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say
ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man says checked bag with registered gun inside missing after flying from Denver
ATLANTA - A Duluth man fears the worst after his luggage goes missing. He says his gun was inside the bag he checked at the Denver airport on Tuesday. Fred Cimato flew Frontier Airlines out of Denver Tuesday. The Duluth man said he followed proper procedure when he checked his bag, which contained his gun.
Georgia Today: Georgia Power rate hike, TikTok ban, Atlanta protesters arrested, rally against guns
On the Thursday Dec. 15 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia Power is raising rates, TikTok has been banned for some Georgians, Atlanta protesters face terrorism charges, and students rally against guns. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 15. I'm...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police show FOX 5 how CSI unit catches criminals
ATLANTA - It wasn't a gun, but a paint can that was used to inflict pain on members of the Atlanta community. Many can recall the repeated acts of vandalism earlier this year in midtown. Police caught the man using the rainbow crosswalk there and the Federal Reserve Bank plaza as sites to spread hate.
