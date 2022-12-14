Read full article on original website
2 former political candidates among 10 who want to be on Richland City Council
The mayor is leaving to be a county commissioner.
Tri-City Herald
Rising political leader — and controversial school board member — is new Benton GOP chair
Hot off the heels of announcing his 2024 gubernatorial run, Richland’s Semi Bird has been selected to lead the Benton County Republican Party. He was nominated and elected chairman of the local Republican Party at a meeting this month to select new leaders. Bird will lead the party for two years, through the conclusion of the 2024 presidential election.
nwpb.org
How Jim Crow policies shaped the Tri-Cities
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a two-part series connecting historical segregation policies to how minority groups struggle to get political representation today. Segregation, red-lining, and sundown town policies in the 1940s through the 1960s shaped the Tri-Cities: Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, Washington, according to a recent book by two history professors at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
Richland mushroom cloud, Pasco City Council controversy among Tri-City Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/12/2022
1st avian flu outbreak in a WA commercial flock reported near Tri-Cities
Thousands of chickens being killed near Pasco to control the spread.
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New program accepts students to college without applying, taking tests
A new program could help more local students get accepted to multiple Washington state universities – without them ever applying. The Guaranteed Admissions Program, or GAP, is now available to students in the Kennewick, Richland and Kiona-Benton City school districts. Students must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and...
Richland schools try to define ‘controversial’ teaching issues again. This time it passes
“... the more we try and define it, the more difficult it gets.”
100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities
It’s one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
As ERs fill, docs beg employers not to require notes from sick workers
As local emergency rooms, urgent care centers and walk-in clinics fill with patients reporting respiratory distress, Tri-City doctors have a plea to employers: Be flexible. If an employee calls in sick, do not require a note from a doctor. Sick employees who can’t immediately access doctors often turn to emergency...
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick School District wants to place retired law officers in schools, voters will decide in 2023
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was during active shooter training this summer when the conversation began between Kennewick City Officials, KSD personnel and law enforcement: ‘why not place retired law officers inside schools to keep them safe?’. “Safety and security has been a long standing priority for us and...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland’s new armory throws open doors to National Guard unit
The Washington Army National Guard welcomed a 150-member company of soldiers to its $14.2 million Richland Readiness Center on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. It took 10 years to conceive, fund and build Richland’s first armory and the first new National Guard facility in Benton County since the Prosser Armory was built in 1947.
Yakima Herald Republic
Superintendent John Cerna to pay back $20K to Toppenish School District
Superintendent John M. Cerna must repay $20,678 to the Toppenish School District for illegitimate stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days he collected over two years, the Toppenish school board decided at Tuesday night’s meeting. The decision came after 2 1/2 hours of discussion with the district’s attorney...
KEPR
FBI and local law enforcement serve multiple search warrants Wednesday
Richland Wash. — We're working to find out more about multiple search warrants that were executed Wednesday in Richland by RPD, the FBI, and the Border Patrol. Right now, these agencies aren't releasing any information about what they were looking for, but we do know the FBI Southeastern Washington Safe Streets Task Force, along with local law enforcement served search warrants in the 1100 block of Wright Street, as well in the area of Wordrop and Hunt street Wednesday morning.
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
elkhornmediagroup.com
CPPD has to turn down grant
COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place Police Department has had to abandon hopes of hiring a mental health professional. The position, which was recently advertised, would have helped first responders with people who are dealing with mental health crises. Chief Troy Tomaras said the position would have been funded...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Apartments, subdivisions, event and dance centers in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
