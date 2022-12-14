The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton Throws Name Out for His Potential Replacement on ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced who should take his chair when he walks away from The Voice next year. “Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement!” he wrote on Twitter. “Can I get an amen?!!!!”
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show. While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know,...
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Blake Shelton ditches ‘The Voice’ to focus on parenting with Gwen Stefani: 'I take that job very seriously'
Blake Shelton discussed why he's stepping away from his career, particularly "The Voice" to spend more time with his stepsons from Gwen Stefani's former marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Ian Flanigan Shares Powerful Live Performance of ‘Devil in My Hands’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan has been sober for seven years. His moving track "Devil in My Hands" revisits the complicated mix of emotions he faced at the very beginning of that new path forward. The seasoned musician, songwriter and Season 19 finalist on The Voice is sharing a new live...
EW.com
The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists
This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
KLTV
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music star and Jacksonville native Neal McCoy shares his reaction to a long-running coach of NBC’s The Voice, endorsing him to fill his seat for the next season. Blake Shelton announced in October of this year that he was leaving the show after coaching...
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Blake Shelton says he’s leaving ‘The Voice’ to ‘invest’ in his stepfather duties
When Blake Shelton leaves "The Voice" in 2023, he will be turning his chair for a new audience: the family he shares with wife Gwen Stefani. During a Dec. 7 interview with People, Shelton, 46, opened up about how being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — has changed him.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Wins Season 22
The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
‘The Voice’ Stars Blake Shelton, Carson Daly Open Up About New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’
The premiere of Barmageddon is only days away, and its creators, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly recently got together to share a few teasers before the big day. The USA Network series will follow the longtime friends as they host celebrity matchups inside of Shelton’s Nashville, TN, honkey tonk, Ole Red. Contestants will play various off-the-wall games while having some “adult spring break fun.”
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Leads Top 5 Amid Shocking Eliminations
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 8 was whittled down to the Top 5 ahead of next week’s finale. The show featured some shocking results, as three Team Blake artists were voted through by America, and some seriously talented singers battled for the final spot in the Instant Save.
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions
The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
10 Enchanting Behind-The-Scenes Details About How The "Beauty And The Beast" Special Came To Life
As Belle, H.E.R. (Gabi Wilson) — whose mother is Filipina-American and whose father is African American — paid direct homage to her heritage in one of the costumes she wore.
