WISH-TV
Docs: Girlfriend, grandmother receive texts showing man held hostage before murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and killed on the city’s east side. Court documents indicate he was killed in a dispute over a missing vehicle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of 35-year-old...
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison
A Bloomington man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice handed down the sentence earlier this week. 32-year-old John Lee Adams III was given an 81-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
indypolitics.org
Sheriff’s Suit
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is suing the state of Indiana over officer training. The Department has filed suit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, arguing that ITLB refuses to train sheriff’s deputies. More specifically, the complaint goes to de-escalation training which lawmakers mandated back in 2021.
cbs4indy.com
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
Indy felon with 20-year history sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after latest crime
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis felon with a 20-year history of criminal conduct has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his latest crime which involved fleeing from police while high on PCP and colliding with an innocent bystander’s vehicle at nearly 80 miles per hour. Carl Young Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to cocaine […]
‘You don’t care if I shoot him, right?’: Indy man guilty of gunning down victim over gambling loss
INDIANAPOLIS — After a two-day jury trial, an Indianapolis man was found guilty of gunning down 30-year-old Walter Stein Jr. in a gas station parking lot in October 2020. Brandon McCormick, 25, was convicted of murder and will face between 45 and 65 years in jail. According to court documents, Walter Stein Jr. ran a […]
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
Danville man has guns taken, faces multiple charges after 90 minute standoff
A Hendricks County judge has ordered Danville Police to keep a suspect's guns following a standoff Sunday night. Steven McKinney Sr. also faces multiple charges, including criminal confinement.
WISH-TV
More charges filed against man accused of killing Lyft passenger in drunk driving crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man charged with killing a Lyft passenger in a September crash now faces more charges in the case. Originally charged with reckless homicide in October, 24-year-old Connor Gaskill now faces eight felonies in the case:. Reckless homicide. Causing death when operating a motor vehicle...
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached. After searching the […]
WTHI
Greene County man accused of child molestation is pleading guilty to a lesser charge
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Greene county child molestation case. We first told you about Mark Taylor, 62, from Linton in August when he was arrested. Now, Taylor is pleading guilty to a lesser charge. He was originally charged with child molestation. A negotiated...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman wounded when shots fired outside home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting on the near-southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at home in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue, just west of I-65.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side on Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11:40 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s about a mile west of I-70.
WISH-TV
City says Violence Reduction Strategy working, murders down across the city
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gun Violence Reduction Strategy is working; homicides, murders and nonfatal shooting incidents are down across Indianapolis. Homicides were down 15.77%, murders 14.58% add nonfatal shooting incidents 12.68% as of Dec.12, 2022. Dane Nutty, the Indy Public Safety Foundation president and CEO said, “That reduction is...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dead after shooting on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s near north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue. That’s in a residential area east of North College Avenue.
Odometer fraud a growing problem as used car market heats up
As scammers look to capitalize on a hot used car market, records reveal odometer fraud is a growing problem in Central Indiana.
