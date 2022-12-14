ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

A Bloomington man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice handed down the sentence earlier this week. 32-year-old John Lee Adams III was given an 81-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indypolitics.org

Sheriff’s Suit

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is suing the state of Indiana over officer training. The Department has filed suit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, arguing that ITLB refuses to train sheriff’s deputies. More specifically, the complaint goes to de-escalation training which lawmakers mandated back in 2021.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
FOX59

Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached. After searching the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman wounded when shots fired outside home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting on the near-southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at home in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue, just west of I-65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side on Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11:40 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s about a mile west of I-70.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

City says Violence Reduction Strategy working, murders down across the city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gun Violence Reduction Strategy is working; homicides, murders and nonfatal shooting incidents are down across Indianapolis. Homicides were down 15.77%, murders 14.58% add nonfatal shooting incidents 12.68% as of Dec.12, 2022. Dane Nutty, the Indy Public Safety Foundation president and CEO said, “That reduction is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dead after shooting on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s near north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue. That’s in a residential area east of North College Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

