ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

India recovers to reach 278-6 on Day 1 vs. Bangladesh

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hc7Ub_0jhkT0D300
1 of 8

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India recovered from 48-3 to reach 278-6 on day one of the opening test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Iyer was batting on 82 at stumps to help keep India’s hope alive of taking control of the test. Pujara was dismissed on 90 after adding 149 runs with Iyer for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam returned figures of 3-84 and offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 2-71 to prevent India from establishing full control.

“(Six wickets) is not too much. Looking at the pitch, we have a decent total on the board,” Pujara said. “Getting 350 would be a decent total on this pitch. We have seen that there’s enough turn for the spinners. We have three spinners in the team. The odd one is staying low when the fast bowlers are bowling. It is not an easy pitch to bat on so hopefully our bowlers will do the job for us.”

Taijul rocked the Indian batting lineup after KL Rahul, who is leading the side in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, opted to bat first.

Rahul and his fellow opener Shubman Gill had a solid start, adding 41 runs before Taijul dismissed the latter for 20.

Gill’s premeditated paddle sweep brought up his downfall as he managed a top-edge which flew to Yasir Ali at leg slip.

Soon after, Rahul dragged a modest delivery from pacer Khaled Ahmed (1-26) onto his stump to be bowled for 22.

Taijul struck again and spun one sharply to have Virat Kohli leg-before for 1 as India lost three wickets for just seven runs. Kohli reviewed the decision in vain.

“I think we are in good position after getting six wickets of India,” Taijul said. “We would have been in a better position had we not dropped some catches but it’s always the part of the game. The wicket is tough to predict. From what we’ve been, the Chattogram wicket got easier as the day progressed.”

Rishabh Pant counterattacked and it worked well for India as it hit back to leave Bangladesh at bay.

As Pant played in aggressive fashion, wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan put down a chance offered by Pujara who was on 12.

Mehidy Hasan, however, gave Bangladesh some relief, dismissing Pant after he hit six fours and two sixes for his 46 off 45.

But Iyer and Pujara further troubled Bangladesh on a pitch where balls mostly stayed low.

Iyer also had some luck as he survived on 67 when Ebadot dropped a catch at mid-wicket off Mehidy Hasan’s delivery.

Ebadot found some movement to hit one on his stump but to his dismay the bails were not dropped with Iyer on 77.

But Taijul got some reward for his tireless bowling when he knocked off the stump of Pujara, who looked all set for his 19th century.

Mehidy then put Bangladesh slightly ahead, removing Axar Patel for 13 with the last ball of the day.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ellyse Perry delivers matchwinning innings as Australia beat India in third T20

Australia’s returning great Ellyse Perry has underlined her enduring excellence with a matchwinning innings to put her side back in charge of the T20I series in Mumbai. And while the veteran allrounder proved as commanding as ever, it was rising teenage quick Darcie Brown who shone with the ball to ensure Australia sealed a 21-run win at Brabourne Stadum on Wednesday that puts them 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.
The Associated Press

Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”. The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two...
The Associated Press

France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A cold virus is running through the France squad ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, affecting at least three players in the squad. Coach Didier Deschamps said two players with symptoms, defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot, were isolated earlier this week and didn’t play in France’s 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.
Reuters

Cricket-Williamson steps down as NZ test captain, Southee takes over

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand test captain and has been replaced by Tim Southee, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Thursday. After taking charge in 2016 Williamson captained New Zealand in 40 tests - with 22 wins, 10 defeats and eight draws - and led the team to victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.
The Associated Press

China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves

BEIJING (AP) — A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo’s adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing — largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.
The Associated Press

Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part...
The Associated Press

Europe hosts southeast Asian leaders as own crises mount

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and southeast Asian countries commemorated 45 years of diplomatic ties Wednesday at a summit overshadowed by political distractions in Europe, ranging from the war in Ukraine to a bribery scandal. EU leaders hosted counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in...
The Associated Press

Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy