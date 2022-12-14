India recovers to reach 278-6 on Day 1 vs. Bangladesh

1 of 8

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India recovered from 48-3 to reach 278-6 on day one of the opening test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Iyer was batting on 82 at stumps to help keep India’s hope alive of taking control of the test. Pujara was dismissed on 90 after adding 149 runs with Iyer for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam returned figures of 3-84 and offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 2-71 to prevent India from establishing full control.

“(Six wickets) is not too much. Looking at the pitch, we have a decent total on the board,” Pujara said. “Getting 350 would be a decent total on this pitch. We have seen that there’s enough turn for the spinners. We have three spinners in the team. The odd one is staying low when the fast bowlers are bowling. It is not an easy pitch to bat on so hopefully our bowlers will do the job for us.”

Taijul rocked the Indian batting lineup after KL Rahul, who is leading the side in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, opted to bat first.

Rahul and his fellow opener Shubman Gill had a solid start, adding 41 runs before Taijul dismissed the latter for 20.

Gill’s premeditated paddle sweep brought up his downfall as he managed a top-edge which flew to Yasir Ali at leg slip.

Soon after, Rahul dragged a modest delivery from pacer Khaled Ahmed (1-26) onto his stump to be bowled for 22.

Taijul struck again and spun one sharply to have Virat Kohli leg-before for 1 as India lost three wickets for just seven runs. Kohli reviewed the decision in vain.

“I think we are in good position after getting six wickets of India,” Taijul said. “We would have been in a better position had we not dropped some catches but it’s always the part of the game. The wicket is tough to predict. From what we’ve been, the Chattogram wicket got easier as the day progressed.”

Rishabh Pant counterattacked and it worked well for India as it hit back to leave Bangladesh at bay.

As Pant played in aggressive fashion, wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan put down a chance offered by Pujara who was on 12.

Mehidy Hasan, however, gave Bangladesh some relief, dismissing Pant after he hit six fours and two sixes for his 46 off 45.

But Iyer and Pujara further troubled Bangladesh on a pitch where balls mostly stayed low.

Iyer also had some luck as he survived on 67 when Ebadot dropped a catch at mid-wicket off Mehidy Hasan’s delivery.

Ebadot found some movement to hit one on his stump but to his dismay the bails were not dropped with Iyer on 77.

But Taijul got some reward for his tireless bowling when he knocked off the stump of Pujara, who looked all set for his 19th century.

Mehidy then put Bangladesh slightly ahead, removing Axar Patel for 13 with the last ball of the day.

___

