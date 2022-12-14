Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Note On Former WWE Talent Rumored For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is next month, which means it’s time for rumors of which former WWE stars will return for the Rumble matches. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane) is rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble. However, that plan...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale on When She Signed Her AEW Contract
It was reported on October 21 that fan favorite Willow Nightingale had signed a deal with AEW, after it was announced on Rampage. In an interview with Fightful, Willow said that she actually signed her deal that morning, just ahead of the announcement. She said: “I obviously knew I had...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com
Update on Sasha Banks’ Negotiations with WWE, More Details On Her NJPW Deal
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is believed to be done with WWE after reports that she is set to appear for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom. It’s not believed that she will wrestle on that show, but she will appear, likely to build an angle. The rumor is that she will challenge the winner of KAIRI vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP women’s title. NJPW believes that she will be free to work for them in 2023 and has no more obligations to her former employer.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Denies He Was Paid A Flat Per Show Deal In NJPW
A recent report from Voices of Wrestling about Sasha Banks negotiating with NJPW noted that she has the largest deal Bushiroad has ever agreed to on a per-date basis, even more than they paid Chris Jericho. However, Jericho noted on Twitter that he never had a per-date deal with Bushiroad and was paid a percentage based on the event.
411mania.com
Tag Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Both sets of the brand’s Tag Team Champions will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tue4sday night on USA Network:. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden...
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Winter Is Coming, Higher Than Previous Year
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show. Last year’s Winter Is...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On His Conflicts With John Gaburick In TNA, Eventually Leaving Company
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the end of his tenure in TNA. Bischoff talked about John Gabriuck coming to TNA and his refusal to report to him leading to his departure from TNA. Below are some highlights. On realizing when john “Big” Gaburick came to...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Karl Anderson retained the NEVER Openweight title at the NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals today, defeating Hikuleo. After the match, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, who challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson accepted and the title match is now set for the show, which happens on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated card:
411mania.com
Sean Waltman Reacts To Action Andretti’s AEW Dynamite Win Over Chris Jericho
Sean Waltman has perhaps the most famous upset win in wrestling TV history, and he weighed in on Action Andretti’s surprising defeat of Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Andretti defeated Jericho in an upset on Dynamite, after which Tony Khan announced that he had signed Andretti to the AEW roster. Similarly, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor Ramon) as the Kid on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Monday Night Raw, which launched his star run in WWE.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Discusses Training With Luchadors In Mexico
Sasha Banks has been working in the ring with several lucha legends in Mexico, and she recently talked about it with Bayley. Banks appeared on Bayley’s Instagram Live on Wednesday morning and she talked about living in Mexico and training lucha libre with several wrestling stars including Juvented Guerrera, Ricky Marvin, and Skayde.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho and Danhausen To Team Up On Jericho’s Cruise
Chris Jericho has announced the main event of his upcoming cruise, which sees himself and Danhausen team up against The Gunns. The match will be the main event of the card. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea takes place from February 2-6. It will travel from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and back.
411mania.com
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
411mania.com
Hardcore Brawl Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page at MLW Blood...
411mania.com
William Regal On How Talent Tries To Overcomplicate Wrestling, Why He Hates The Word Mark
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal revealed his “wasp” analogy for younger wrestlers. He uses the analogy to explain how wrestling works, what separates wrestlers from normal people, and how wrestling is a simple story that people overcomplicate. Read on for absolute wisdom:
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Says Dog Collar Match With The Briscoes Was His Masterpiece
In a post on Instagram, Dax Harwood reflected on FTR’s dog collar match with the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle and said it was his masterpiece. Artists have the one piece they’re the most proud of, and that’s their Masterpiece. This was my Masterpiece. Watching it, honest to God, I’ve laughed, I’ve cringed, and I’ve cried. Over every other match I’ve had, this is the one I’m the most proud of.
411mania.com
Note on PPV Buys and Attendance for ROH Final Battle
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter as an update on the PPV buys for ROH Final Battle, as well as the live attendance for the show. Final Battle aired on a Saturday as an experiment to see if that would be a good time slot for those shows. The PPV had 25,000...
