FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
Updated: Wichita homicide suspect surrenders after standoff, police say
The standoff started when police were following up on a tip about a wanted person.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
KWCH.com
Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana Thursday afternoon following a standoff near Harry and Edgemoor. Valenciana was wanted in the Nov. 24 death of 41-year-old Brent Boone whose body was found in Sumner County on Dec. 1. Boone had last been seen at his Nov. 29 at...
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
kfdi.com
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
Homicide suspect arrested following chase, crash, and standoff
The man wanted in connection to the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone has been captured following a crash and standoff in southeast Wichita.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
Warrant served near Derby is part of ‘months-long’ probe into fraud, theft, other crimes
The search warrant is related to stolen property tied to “an extensive investigation” involving crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma, Wichita police said.
KWCH.com
Student comment prompts additional security at Buhler middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Schools said Wednesday that there is additional police presence at Prairie Hills Middle School after a student made a comment about guns at the end of the school day Tuesday. Another student reported overhearing a conversation in which a student shared they had guns at...
kfdi.com
Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation
Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
KAKE TV
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
Local law enforcement execute search warrant to recover stolen property
Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property in Derby early Monday morning.
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
A Greeley, Kansas, man who was a U.S. Army veteran was sentenced by a judge after a federal jury convicted him of wire fraud and theft of government funds.
classiccountry1070.com
Derby police chief to retire
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee has announced his retirement, effective July 4th, 2023. Lee has been with the Derby Police Department for 14 years, after serving 28 years with the Wichita Police Department, where he served various roles before becoming deputy chief. In a statement posted on Facebook, Chief Lee...
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery. Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar. “During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported […]
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
