Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana Thursday afternoon following a standoff near Harry and Edgemoor. Valenciana was wanted in the Nov. 24 death of 41-year-old Brent Boone whose body was found in Sumner County on Dec. 1. Boone had last been seen at his Nov. 29 at...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

North Wichita ramp closing Friday

More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Student comment prompts additional security at Buhler middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Schools said Wednesday that there is additional police presence at Prairie Hills Middle School after a student made a comment about guns at the end of the school day Tuesday. Another student reported overhearing a conversation in which a student shared they had guns at...
BUHLER, KS
kfdi.com

Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation

Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Derby police chief to retire

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee has announced his retirement, effective July 4th, 2023. Lee has been with the Derby Police Department for 14 years, after serving 28 years with the Wichita Police Department, where he served various roles before becoming deputy chief. In a statement posted on Facebook, Chief Lee...
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker

A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
WICHITA, KS

