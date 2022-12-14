ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Hwy 30 roundabouts going out for bid; Gonzales Council awards $3 million in new road construction

Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). At Monday’s Gonzales City Council meeting it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Some parishes closing government offices Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Government offices in parts of the capital area will be closed Wednesday as parishes brace for potentially severe weather throughout the morning. The following parishes have announced plans to close down local government offices:. Ascension Parish. East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fire Department called to North Baton Rouge blaze

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were called to the scene of a residential house fire in north Baton Rouge Tuesday night, shortly before 8 p.m. According to BRFD, the blaze occurred within the 6200 block of Callahan Street, which is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine Police Department appoints interim police chief

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen voted to appoint a new interim police chief during a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Board appointed Robert “Robbie” Johnson, III as interim Plaquemine Police Chief after former Chief Kenny Payne pled “no contest” to two counts of malfeasance in office. One count was for asking for sexual acts and the other was for allegedly requesting the dismissal of a case by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

State offices closed Wednesday in Baton Rouge area, elsewhere

State offices in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and 10 other parishes will be closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday. The others are Livingston, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Landry and St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Mayor Broome: East Baton Rouge under ‘Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a warning Tuesday evening, ahead of a series of storms that are expected to affect the region overnight and throughout Wednesday, December 14. Mayor Broome said, “The National Weather Service (NWS) Slidell has included East...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Ice skating is back at the River Center; buy tickets here

BATON ROUGE - Ice Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center. Starting today, the annual holiday tradition will run through January 3rd. The winter wonderland for all ages will have six sessions each day that run for seventy-five minutes. Ticket links can be found on...
BATON ROUGE, LA

