Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). At Monday’s Gonzales City Council meeting it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.

GONZALES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO