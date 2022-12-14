Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Metro Council decides on new garbage contract; twice a week pickups
BATON ROUGE - Councilmembers voted on a new city-parish garbage contract Wednesday night and landed on a compromise that would make garbage pickup more expensive, but stay at twice a week. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided Wednesday evening on the Republic Services and Richard's Disposal contracts. The current...
pelicanpostonline.com
Hwy 30 roundabouts going out for bid; Gonzales Council awards $3 million in new road construction
Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). At Monday’s Gonzales City Council meeting it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge garbage collection poised to get more expensive each year despite fewer pickups
BATON ROUGE - The drafts for the new Republic Services and Richard's Disposal contracts show that prices for garbage and trash pickup are not only increasing initially—but every year too. The price to pickup garbage and recycling in Baton Rouge is going up and collection might only happen once...
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Parish 2023 budget to increase by more than $45 million
EAST BATON ROUGE- The Metro Council voted to approve Mayor Broome's city budget Tuesday night. Broome's proposal for 2023 increased by more than $45 million from the previous year. "We have continued to exceed our expectations during 2022," Mayor Broome said. The mayor told the Metro Council the city-parish is...
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa Parish schools issues apology after cutting school short, asking parents to pick up students amid storm
After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana. The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and...
pelicanpostonline.com
Four decades in the making, Laurel Ridge Levee extension construction bids due
“Laurel Ridge Levee Extension, which has been on the books for quite a number of decades now, that bid is currently out and will be closed on Thursday,” said a palpably upbeat East Ascension Drainage Board Chairman Chase Melancon to open Monday’s meeting. The project, part of the...
wbrz.com
State offices closed throughout capital area Wednesday
The governor's office announced that state government buildings will be closed throughout the capital area on Wednesday due to the severe weather threat.
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
wbrz.com
Some parishes closing government offices Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Government offices in parts of the capital area will be closed Wednesday as parishes brace for potentially severe weather throughout the morning. The following parishes have announced plans to close down local government offices:. Ascension Parish. East Baton Rouge Parish.
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
brproud.com
Fire Department called to North Baton Rouge blaze
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were called to the scene of a residential house fire in north Baton Rouge Tuesday night, shortly before 8 p.m. According to BRFD, the blaze occurred within the 6200 block of Callahan Street, which is...
brproud.com
Plaquemine Police Department appoints interim police chief
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen voted to appoint a new interim police chief during a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Board appointed Robert “Robbie” Johnson, III as interim Plaquemine Police Chief after former Chief Kenny Payne pled “no contest” to two counts of malfeasance in office. One count was for asking for sexual acts and the other was for allegedly requesting the dismissal of a case by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
List: Traffic incidents, closures amid poor weather conditions in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s capital region is under a severe weather threat from Tuesday (December 13) night until Wednesday afternoon and a running list of road closures and other traffic-related incidents are listed below. Please use the list below to avoid potential danger and if at...
wbrz.com
Underground pipe repaired following 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - Less than two weeks after 2 On Your Side first reported on a dip in the road in Riverbend, a crew got out there to dig up the street and repair the problem for good. A contracted crew started the work Monday morning, tearing up the street...
Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
NOLA.com
State offices closed Wednesday in Baton Rouge area, elsewhere
State offices in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and 10 other parishes will be closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday. The others are Livingston, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Landry and St....
cenlanow.com
Mayor Broome: East Baton Rouge under ‘Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a warning Tuesday evening, ahead of a series of storms that are expected to affect the region overnight and throughout Wednesday, December 14. Mayor Broome said, “The National Weather Service (NWS) Slidell has included East...
DCFS hiring fair set for Thursday in BR; Here’s how to register
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will hold a hiring fair on Thursday, Dec. 15. The department is hoping to fill positions in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. According to DCFS, the hiring fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m....
wbrz.com
Normal flaring conditions at North Baton Rouge refinery likely cause of rumble noises
BATON ROUGE - Residents across the Greater Baton Rouge area have reported hearing a low rumbling noise Wednesday night, likely from flaring at the Exxon plant. Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge said their plant is experiencing "operational issues" causing flaring that is expected to last through Thursday. Flaring is a safety...
wbrz.com
Ice skating is back at the River Center; buy tickets here
BATON ROUGE - Ice Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center. Starting today, the annual holiday tradition will run through January 3rd. The winter wonderland for all ages will have six sessions each day that run for seventy-five minutes. Ticket links can be found on...
