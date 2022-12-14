Read full article on original website
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't
Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
teslarati.com
Tesla and Nissan get top reliability scores in Consumer Reports’ survey
Tesla and Nissan stand the test of time when it comes to reliability. Consumer Reports gathered data from numerous surveys to see which electric vehicles (EVs) were the most reliable–Tesla and Nissan stood out. According to Consumers Reports data, the Tesla Model 3 and the second-generation Nissan Leaf were...
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Texas hits 3,000 Model Y production per week
Tesla Gigafactory Texas production hit 3,000 Model Y units per week, marking another milestone for the company’s new electric vehicle factory. Over the last few weeks, Tesla stock has been taking a beating. Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has cast a shadow over Tesla lately, but the automaker doesn’t seem fazed at all. Tesla has its eye on the prize as it continues to ramp production in Texas, Berlin, and even China. The EV automaker is also still finding ways to improve the Fremont Factory’s efficiency.
Stock Mazda Miata Road Trips 1,000 Miles On Synthetic Fuel To Prove The Future Isn't Electric
Mazda has taken a completely stock MX-5 Miata and driven it 1,000 miles around the UK to four separate race tracks where it completed laps, all while running on a zero fossil fuel sustainable fuel. Utilizing SUSTAIN, a 100% sustainable fuel created by Coryton, the Miata completed laps at Oulton...
teslarati.com
Tesla leads record EV sales in Germany, drives investment into charging
Tesla led record-high EV sales in Germany in 2022, and the demand for new EVs is driving the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros in charging infrastructure. According to data released today by the German KBA, the country’s vehicle registration agency, Germany had record-high EV sales this year, notably led by Tesla. This demand for EVs has pushed the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) into charging infrastructure throughout the country.
torquenews.com
The Real Deal: Tesla's Cybertruck Sub-Frame Unveiled
The pictures of a Tesla Cybertruck chassis taken at the Gigafactory in Texas show the work carried out so far with the large foundry machines that the company acquired from Indra - Italy. According to the last words from Elon Musk on the current situation of the Tesla Cybertruck, he...
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
electrek.co
Two thirds of Ford dealers are joining the Model e program – but the other third won’t sell any EVs until 2027
Following Ford’s National Dealer Meeting in September, every dealership (almost 3,000 total) had the option to enroll in the company’s new Model e business. The program allows Ford dealers to invest in the future and become part of the automaker’s “revolutionary” electric vehicle transformation. Ford’s...
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
teslarati.com
11 Tesla Megapacks were delivered to TERIC Power in November
TERIC Power took delivery of 11 Tesla Megapacks, the company announced Tuesday on LinkedIn. The Canada-based independent power producer said that it was proud to receive the units and of its role in Alberda and Canada’s energy transition. The company stated:. “Last month, TERIC was proud to receive the...
teslarati.com
Tesla, BYD estimated to account for 68% of LFP batteries deployed from Q1-Q3 2022
While the electric vehicle transition is underway, a number of players are emerging as leaders in the EV battery sector. Especially notable are companies leading the charge in the deployment of different types of batteries, such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, which are used by companies like Tesla and BYD.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock named ‘Top Pick’ by Morgan Stanley, citing future growth
Morgan Stanley named Tesla one of its three top picks for 2023, citing its future growth opportunities. Despite Tesla’s recent challenges with its stock valuation, many analysts still see the automaker’s stock as an opportunity for value growth. Forbes and the Motley Fool have recently published pieces putting forward similar arguments, while U.S. Congressmen have yet to sell their stock in the company. Now, Morgan Stanley has named Tesla as one of its “Top Picks” for 2023.
