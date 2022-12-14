ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y

Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
TEXAS STATE
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't

Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
teslarati.com

Tesla and Nissan get top reliability scores in Consumer Reports’ survey

Tesla and Nissan stand the test of time when it comes to reliability. Consumer Reports gathered data from numerous surveys to see which electric vehicles (EVs) were the most reliable–Tesla and Nissan stood out. According to Consumers Reports data, the Tesla Model 3 and the second-generation Nissan Leaf were...
insideevs.com

Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It

Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
teslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Texas hits 3,000 Model Y production per week

Tesla Gigafactory Texas production hit 3,000 Model Y units per week, marking another milestone for the company’s new electric vehicle factory. Over the last few weeks, Tesla stock has been taking a beating. Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has cast a shadow over Tesla lately, but the automaker doesn’t seem fazed at all. Tesla has its eye on the prize as it continues to ramp production in Texas, Berlin, and even China. The EV automaker is also still finding ways to improve the Fremont Factory’s efficiency.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla leads record EV sales in Germany, drives investment into charging

Tesla led record-high EV sales in Germany in 2022, and the demand for new EVs is driving the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros in charging infrastructure. According to data released today by the German KBA, the country’s vehicle registration agency, Germany had record-high EV sales this year, notably led by Tesla. This demand for EVs has pushed the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) into charging infrastructure throughout the country.
torquenews.com

The Real Deal: Tesla's Cybertruck Sub-Frame Unveiled

The pictures of a Tesla Cybertruck chassis taken at the Gigafactory in Texas show the work carried out so far with the large foundry machines that the company acquired from Indra - Italy. According to the last words from Elon Musk on the current situation of the Tesla Cybertruck, he...
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem

Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
teslarati.com

11 Tesla Megapacks were delivered to TERIC Power in November

TERIC Power took delivery of 11 Tesla Megapacks, the company announced Tuesday on LinkedIn. The Canada-based independent power producer said that it was proud to receive the units and of its role in Alberda and Canada’s energy transition. The company stated:. “Last month, TERIC was proud to receive the...
teslarati.com

Tesla, BYD estimated to account for 68% of LFP batteries deployed from Q1-Q3 2022

While the electric vehicle transition is underway, a number of players are emerging as leaders in the EV battery sector. Especially notable are companies leading the charge in the deployment of different types of batteries, such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, which are used by companies like Tesla and BYD.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock named ‘Top Pick’ by Morgan Stanley, citing future growth

Morgan Stanley named Tesla one of its three top picks for 2023, citing its future growth opportunities. Despite Tesla’s recent challenges with its stock valuation, many analysts still see the automaker’s stock as an opportunity for value growth. Forbes and the Motley Fool have recently published pieces putting forward similar arguments, while U.S. Congressmen have yet to sell their stock in the company. Now, Morgan Stanley has named Tesla as one of its “Top Picks” for 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy