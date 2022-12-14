ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:03 p.m. EST

Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades. Scientists say some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought. The scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas in the Florida Keys to mate for up to 28 years. They also say before the work began, the sharks were only thought to live for about 24 years, and their life span now appears to extend at least into their 40s. The researchers published their findings in October in the journal PLOS ONE as part of a long-running study of shark breeding.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Macron blasts Biden subsidies at start of US state visit

France's President Emmanuel Macron fired a volley at his American hosts on the first day of a rare state visit to Washington, telling lawmakers Wednesday that US industrial subsidies are "super aggressive" against French competitors. "This is super aggressive for our business people," an AFP reporter heard Macron tell members of Congress and business leaders, who had invited him to lunch ahead of the main part of the state visit on Thursday, when the French leader will spend most of the day with President Joe Biden.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, the heart of the city, stopping to talk and shake hands with bystanders. He paused next to a street brass band and nodded and clapped as they played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Macron also said he met with billionaire Elon Musk for what he called a “clear and honest discussion” about Twitter, days after a top European Union official warned the social media platform’s new owner that the company must do more to protect users from harmful content. The visit is the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
maritime-executive.com

Op-Ed: Harris' Trip Shows U.S. Support for Philippine Maritime Claims

The VP's brief visit was a direct statement to China by the Biden administration about maritime territories in the South China Sea. US Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent two-day trip to the Philippines makes her the highest-ranking official from the Biden administration to visit the country. Harris got straight down to the business of letting the region know who has been the sheriff in these parts for the better part of the post-war period.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - Bloomberg News

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden agree energy partnership as US pledges to boost UK gas supply

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have forged a new partnership aimed at cutting international dependence on Russian exports, as the US pledged to double the amount of gas it supplies to the UK.The prime minister and president agreed to set up a special bilateral group led by top No 10 and White House officials to work together on energy security and affordability.Washington will aim to export at least nine to 10 billion cubic metres of liquified natural gas to Britain’s terminals over the next year – more than double the amount exported in 2021 – as part of the...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government on Thursday said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as...
US News and World Report

Britain Eyes Trade Agreements With California, Utah

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain this week inked an agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment with South Carolina, its third such deal with a U.S. state, and is seeking similar deals with California and Utah, the UK junior trade minister, Greg Hands, said on Friday. Britain remains convinced that a...
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Bid for Battery Metals Has Africa Blind Spot

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners. The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been criticised by the European Union...

