ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC A&T Olympic gold medalist banned for 3 years, ineligible for 2024 Games after altering doping documents

By Associated Press, Kayla Morton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beUoq_0jhkRkJq00

MONACO (WNCN/AP) – Former North Carolina A&T sprinter Randolph Ross will not represent Team USA in the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 — or the country in general for the next three years — after The Athletics Integrity Unit banned him for altering official documents, the Associated Press reported.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday that the back-to-back NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T will be suspended until June 30, 2025, meaning he’ll be ineligible for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Ross, listed as a junior on the Aggies’ 2021-22 roster , is not listed on the college’s 2022-23 roster.

Ross is said to have provided a copy of an automatic email “allegedly confirming an update made to his whereabouts information for the relevant period,” the AIU said, the AP confirmed.

He is said to have “immediately admitted” that he had altered the email when he was questioned.

This is the second time the 4×400 meter relay gold medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Games has been suspended.

Ross was previously suspended on the same night as his 400-meter preliminary race at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16, about a month after officials could not locate him to take a doping test. This was his third ‘whereabouts failure’ in a 12-month period, the AP said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support

It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Legend Boris Becker Released From Prison

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has returned to Germany following an eight-month prison sentence served in the U.K., according to his attorneys. The tennis star was sentenced to 30 months in prison in late April after being found guilty of four charges related to the Insolvency Act, including transferring and hiding large sums of money despite declaring bankruptcy in June 2017. His foreign national status allowed his early release under a fast-track deportation program. The 55-year-old “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” attorney Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement, adding that the six-time Grand Slam champion “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany.” His 87-year-old mother Elvira Becker described her son’s early release as “the best Christmas present I could hope for,” according to The Sun.Read it at Associated Press
CBS 17

SWAT agents take man into custody suspected in NC murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in the killing of a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy