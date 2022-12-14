Read full article on original website
dcnewsnow.com
Staff at Whittier Elementary want DGS accountability
Staff at Whittier Elementary want DGS accountability

Parents and staff at Whittier Elementary School gathered together on Tuesday to say that conditions in the building are unsafe for students.
DC teen dies after being shot 4 times in 4 years. His trauma surgeon says he's not the only one
WASHINGTON — Corey Riggins, Jr., 19, was shot on three separate occasions before a fourth shooting in D.C. killed him. This last incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 27, in Southeast D.C., according to D.C. Police. "I will miss him," Riggins' mom, Carla Lawson, said. He's the third oldest of...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
Family wants Baltimore leaders to 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
Walmart probed Andre Bing’s disturbing behavior two years before Virginia mass shooting
Walmart supervisor Andre Bing — who shot and killed six workers in the Chesapeake, Virginia, store last month before taking his own life — had been investigated by the big-box store two years before the violent rampage over his disturbing behavior. Two new lawsuits brought against Walmart by surviving employees claim Bing, 31, had repeatedly displayed worrying behavior that wasn’t taken seriously enough, according to the Wall Street Journal. Regional managers came to the store in early 2020 to look into his behavior after members of the overnight shift complained Bing was mean and threatening, former and current employees told the paper. “We were...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
A McDonald's franchisee is accused of asking 100 teens to work too many hours or late shifts. Restaurants are recruiting younger workers during ongoing labor shortage.
Owners say they 'regret' the scheduling issue. The probe underscores the challenges chains encounter when they rely on teens to flip burgers.
WJLA
Billions of dollars in COVID relief spending remain secret. How's it being spent? | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ever wonder how schools are using all the money Congress sent them for the pandemic?. The money is supposed to help schools “safely reopen,” “maintain safe in-person operations,” and “advance educational equity,” according to directives from the U.S. Department of Education.
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
Armed suspects posing as FBI agents break into Southeast DC home
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a brazen burglary in Southeast D.C. Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators say four unknown suspects dressed in tactical gear broke into a home using a crow bar. According to a police report, three of the suspects were armed with guns. They broke...
UPDATE: 11-year-old girl missing from Clayton County since Tuesday located
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
Here are the top cities where people want to live
Homebuyers appear to be on the move, or at least they want to be, as a new report has found the top 10 places people want to live as mortgage costs continue to rise nationwide.
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
newsnationnow.com
Homecoming Project: Airbnb for those returning from prison
(NewsNation) — For America’s prisoners, life behind bars often serves as poor preparation for their lives after being released from incarceration. Reentering society can be difficult, as ex-prisoners are often on their own when it comes to securing housing, employment and other necessities. In prison, “Basically, all you’ve...
It’s finally here: Courthouse to open after 19 years of planning, protests and payments
It’s been a long time coming for the new Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse at 1501 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg. It’s been more than 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new courthouse. The...
