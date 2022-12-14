ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Staff at Whittier Elementary want DGS accountability

Parents and staff at Whittier Elementary School gathered together on Tuesday to say that conditions in the building are unsafe for students. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/staff-at-whittier-elementary-want-dgs-accountability/. Staff at Whittier Elementary want DGS accountability. Parents and staff at Whittier Elementary School gathered together on Tuesday to say that conditions in the...
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
CBS Baltimore

Family wants Baltimore leaders to 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
New York Post

Walmart probed Andre Bing’s disturbing behavior two years before Virginia mass shooting

Walmart supervisor Andre Bing — who shot and killed six workers in the Chesapeake, Virginia, store last month before taking his own life — had been investigated by the big-box store two years before the violent rampage over his disturbing behavior. Two new lawsuits brought against Walmart by surviving employees claim Bing, 31, had repeatedly displayed worrying behavior that wasn’t taken seriously enough, according to the Wall Street Journal.  Regional managers came to the store in early 2020 to look into his behavior after members of the overnight shift complained Bing was mean and threatening, former and current employees told the paper. “We were...
Daily Mail

Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners

Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
WUSA9

Armed suspects posing as FBI agents break into Southeast DC home

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a brazen burglary in Southeast D.C. Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators say four unknown suspects dressed in tactical gear broke into a home using a crow bar. According to a police report, three of the suspects were armed with guns. They broke...
CBS Baltimore

9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
Lootpress

West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
newsnationnow.com

Homecoming Project: Airbnb for those returning from prison

(NewsNation) — For America’s prisoners, life behind bars often serves as poor preparation for their lives after being released from incarceration. Reentering society can be difficult, as ex-prisoners are often on their own when it comes to securing housing, employment and other necessities. In prison, “Basically, all you’ve...
