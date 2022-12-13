ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Petitions Federal Government on Timing of its Broadband Map Development, Release of Federal Broadband Funding

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has asked the federal government to extend the deadline by 60 days for states and stakeholders to provide input on the accuracy of the proposed National Broadband Map (national map). The national map will be used to allocate federal funding to states to expand broadband in unserved and underserved communities.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Companies Asking the Texas Supreme Court to Compel his Office to Process All Chapter 313 Applications

Today, attorneys representing multiple companies filed a writ of mandamus with the Texas Supreme Court to compel my office to process all Chapter 313 applications received to date. The Texas Legislature purposely did not renew the Chapter 313 program during the last legislative session, and the program is set to...
