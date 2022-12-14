ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morning Journal

High school baseball: Elyria’s Nic Chernitsky commits to Hiram

Another Lorain County senior baseball player has found a home to play collegiate baseball. Elyria’s Nic Chernitsky, the author of a no-hitter last season and a 2022 Morning Journal first team all-star, committed to Hiram College on Dec. 14. “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for...
ELYRIA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
MENTOR, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy