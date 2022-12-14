Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing HomesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic vs. Fairview boys basketball: Cougars get test from Warriors, but stave off 86-82 win
There’s a reason Lake Catholic traveled across town to Fairview Park on a Tuesday night. The Cougars were seeking a competitive boys basketball game against a quality program and, boy, did they get one. Lake Catholic never trailed in an 86-82 victory over Fairview, but it wasn’t until senior...
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
Morning Journal
High school baseball: Elyria’s Nic Chernitsky commits to Hiram
Another Lorain County senior baseball player has found a home to play collegiate baseball. Elyria’s Nic Chernitsky, the author of a no-hitter last season and a 2022 Morning Journal first team all-star, committed to Hiram College on Dec. 14. “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for...
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wants to play in WBC if his thumb will let him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland recently getting his surgically-repaired right thumb examined. “He’s progressing really well,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations. “He had a virtual visit with Dr. (Thomas) Graham and is working on his range of motion and strengthening exercises.
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Mentor High School lockdown lifted
The City of Mentor confirmed to FOX 8 Thursday that Mentor High School was on lockdown “for precautionary purposes.”
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Ohio county has first bobcat sighting since 1850
The wildcat was reportedly caught on camera in a "remote area" of the park system, once on July 9 and also on Oct. 6.
State trooper injured in crash on State Route 8 near Hudson Tuesday night
On Tuesday night, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured after striking a crashed truck on State Route 8 near Seasons Road in Hudson, according to an OSHP official.
Video: Snow plows used to pick up leaves in Cleveland
Some viewers turned to the FOX 8 I TEAM after capturing video of Cleveland city crews using snow plows to help collect piles of leaves instead of a big vacuum.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
cleveland19.com
Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
WKBW-TV
Trail camera captures photos of bobcat last seen in Ohio county nearly 200 years ago
CLEVELAND — A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Metroparks said. "Typically bobcats like more natural areas, thicker...
Two men found dead in a vehicle on Cleveland’s east side
Two men were found dead in a vehicle on the east side of Cleveland Thursday morning, Cleveland police confirmed.
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
Oberlin College fully pays $36.6M penalty in Gibson’s Bakery libel lawsuit
Bakery owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, sued Oberlin College in November 2017 claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
