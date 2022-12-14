The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced the availability of up to $240 million for Wildfire Prevention and Forest Health grant projects. CalFire is soliciting applications for projects that prevent catastrophic wildfires, protect communities, and restore forests to healthy, functioning ecosystems while also sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions CalFire’s Wildfire Prevention Grants Program seeks to award up to $120 million for local projects in and near fire threatened communities that focus on increasing the protection of people, structures, and communities. Qualified activities include hazardous fuels reduction, wildfire prevention planning and wildfire prevention education with an emphasis on improving public health and safety while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

