CalFire releases updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map for public comment; will host 57 public hearings throughout California
6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6 at Jensen Hall, Lassen County Fairgrounds. For more information, call Adam Mattos (530) 310-2201 or email [email protected]. After years of planning and collaboration with fire scientists, firefighters, stakeholders and local community partners, the new map reflects changes in fire hazard in unincorporated, rural areas, as experienced in California over past years.
CalFire announces availability of funding for projects that proactively address wildfire prevention, forest health
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced the availability of up to $240 million for Wildfire Prevention and Forest Health grant projects. CalFire is soliciting applications for projects that prevent catastrophic wildfires, protect communities, and restore forests to healthy, functioning ecosystems while also sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions CalFire’s Wildfire Prevention Grants Program seeks to award up to $120 million for local projects in and near fire threatened communities that focus on increasing the protection of people, structures, and communities. Qualified activities include hazardous fuels reduction, wildfire prevention planning and wildfire prevention education with an emphasis on improving public health and safety while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
California awards $1 billion for walking and biking projects in disadvantaged dommunities; invests $878 million for transportation infrastructure
The California Transportation Commission this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state — including a project in Susanville. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
