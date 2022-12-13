Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
Kirk Watson lost Travis County, but won tightest Austin mayoral race in decades
It's the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.
dailytrib.com
Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20
A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
Suspect in murder of 70-year-old Florence woman released on bond after prosecutor error
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect accused of shooting a 70-year-old Florence woman in Round Rock in August is now free on bond due to a prosecutor error, according to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Shawn Dick provided the following statement Friday:. "As District Attorney,...
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
Carthage cruises to state championship over Wimberley in Texas high school football battle of unbeatens
Carthage's reign under head coach Scott Surratt continued Friday with a blowout win over Wimberley for the 4A Division II Texas high school football state championship. Surratt led the Bulldogs to their ninth state title in his 16 years at Carthage (16-0) with a 42-0 win over Wimberley (15-1), ...
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS
An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of killing Williamson County woman bonds out of jail
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The bond for Joshua Gilbreath was originally set high because of the violent nature of the murder charge he is facing. However, now he is out because he got a new lawyer and because prosecutors missed a critical deadline. Gilbreath had been in jail since his...
KCBD
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants In Austin
Chinese cuisine has a long history in Austin. Lung’s Chinese Kitchen (Austin’s first Chinese Restaurant) and other local shops have been satisfying locals for more than half a century. Today, Austin boasts a wide variety of Chinese cuisine from traditional Cantonese Dimsum and Taiwanese Boba to Szechuan and BBQ Fusion. Looking for a place to start? We’ve got you covered with these 15 local hotspots!
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
