Elgin, TX

fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20

A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
BURNET, TX
KXAN

South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS

An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants In Austin

Chinese cuisine has a long history in Austin. Lung’s Chinese Kitchen (Austin’s first Chinese Restaurant) and other local shops have been satisfying locals for more than half a century. Today, Austin boasts a wide variety of Chinese cuisine from traditional Cantonese Dimsum and Taiwanese Boba to Szechuan and BBQ Fusion. Looking for a place to start? We’ve got you covered with these 15 local hotspots!
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX

