Read full article on original website
Related
Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight
An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
Dramatic moment gang arrested at gunpoint during National Crime Agency weapons raid
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a gang was arrested in Birmingham as part of a major weapons raid by armed police.Officers with assault rifles swooped on the five men after boxing in their BMW in the Kings Norton area of the city.Bodycam footage captured the group being held at gunpoint by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on May 13 last year, and has been released after they were jailed this week. Officers can be heard shouting: “Armed police, stay where you are, on the ground. Get on the floor now. Put your hands in the air. Keep them...
BBC
Catterick Garrison: Young soldier dies at Army base
A soldier has died at an Army garrison in North Yorkshire following a "non-operational incident". Pte Joshua Kennington died at Catterick on 24 November, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Pte Kennington, of 24 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, was described as a "young and popular" member of the...
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort
A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
Driver allegedly drove his luxury sports car straight into a creek in a desperate effort to evade police
A man has deliberately driven his car into a gully in an attempt to evade police after he was pursued for allegedly failing to pay for petrol in Central West NSW. The 33-year-old man allegedly left a service station on Medley St in Gulgong without paying on Thursday morning. Police...
BBC
Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids
Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime. A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday. More than 11kg of...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Police officers should not have lain across Sheku Bayoh’s torso, expert says
Witness on use of force and police custody tells inquiry that lying on torso will ‘interfere with breathing’
Security guards trap teenagers attempting to steal judge’s £15,000 motorbike
Security guards foiled a pair of teenagers who tried to steal a judge’s £15,000 motorbike from the car park of a court in London.Footage shows Shay Hollis, 18, of Harrow Drive in Enfield and Deon-Dre Rogers-Barrett, 19, of Ashdown Road in Enfield, and an accomplice who remains at large, attempting to steal a BMW R 1250GS Adventure TE Rallye at Snaresbrook Crown Court.Before they could get away, security guards closed the gates.Hollis and Rogers-Barrett were sentenced to an 18-month supervision order and 21 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months respectively.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Balenciaga store in London vandalised after controversial teddy bear adHolidaymakers’ parasail crashes into sea after getting tangledUkrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger
BBC
Child who injured Leicestershire police officer to face no charge
The Crown Prosecution Service has defended its decision not to prosecute a "vulnerable" missing child who injured a police officer while being detained. Leicestershire Police Federation said it was "absolutely disgusting" that the CPS had "dropped" the case. However, the CPS has said the child was given a youth conditional...
BBC
Scot dies after bar shooting in St Lucia
A 48-year-old man from Scotland has died after a bar shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon is understood to be from Lochaber in the Highlands. He was previously a manager at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Another British man, Peter Jackson from Lancashire, was hurt in...
Queensland fines Star Entertainment $67.9 million, casino licence under lens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Queensland government on Friday slapped penalties totalling A$100 million ($67.92 million) on Australia' Star Entertainment Group (SGR.AX) and deferred suspension of its casino licences for a year to monitor operations in the state.
BBC
Oldham stab murder: Rudi Cardoso jailed for revenge attack
A man who murdered another man in a "horrific" revenge attack has been jailed for life. Paulo Da Silva, 48, died on arrival at hospital after being stabbed seven times on Union Street in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in May. Rudi Cardoso, 32, of Rochdale, had been involved in an altercation...
104.1 WIKY
Massive aquarium bursts at Berlin leisure complex – emergency services
BERLIN (Reuters) – A large aquarium burst in a leisure complex early Friday, prompting a major response with 100 firefighters at the scene, emergency services said. “The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment,” the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Major landslides in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A landslide killed at least 18 people, among them children, as they slept in their tents at a campsite in Malaysia on Friday, officials said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for around 15 people still missing. The following is a list...
ice365.com
Star hit with Aus$100m penalty and licence suspension in Queensland
In October, Star was found “unsuitable” to hold a licence in Queensland following an inquiry into its two casino operations – Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane – in the state. The review, which was announced in June, examined a range of issues and unearthed a...
104.1 WIKY
Peru protests strand sick, hungry tourists in remote town
(Reuters) – Protests triggered by Peru’s developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the...
Comments / 0