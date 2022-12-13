Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Related
JSO: Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say round 3 p.m., units responded to the 5400 block of Norde Drive West in relation to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located at unidentified...
One man dead after being shot multiple times in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: At a 7 p.m. media briefing, Sgt. Lessard of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s homicide unit stated that at around 3 p.m., patrol officers responded to 5400 Norde Cir. W. in reference to a person shot. As JSO officers and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived...
More details emerge as man is shot dead in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, where they found a man shot multiple times in the middle of Norde Drive West and who died at the hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Two separate car doors...
Motorcyclist dead after a crash near Hart Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near the Hart Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2:20 p.m, a sport bike style motorcycle was northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street. The victim, an adult...
‘Fight me like a man:’ Witness captures road rage incident on camera in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area
A Jacksonville woman said she was caught off guard when she saw two men fight after an alleged road rage incident on Thursday night. The witness shared video with Action News Jax, showing two men getting into a fist fight. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This happened at...
JFRD: Mobile home ‘complete loss’ after morning fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a mobile home Wednesday morning on Dixie Street. According to JFRD, no one was hurt, but the mobile home is a total loss. The Red Cross was not called. Action News Jax will continue to...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of his bike on entrance ramp to Hart Expressway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: At around 2:20 p.m., a motorcycle traveling northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street lost control and struck a guard rail. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a man in his 30s was riding the bike. Once he struck the guard...
First Coast News
Deputies: Man on bike fires at patrol cars, apprehended in Green Cove Springs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Green Cove Springs Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement. Qwentin Simmons, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault during a burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Neither Simmons nor members of law...
First Coast News
Driver sentenced to 10 years in prison after killing woman in DUI crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Veto received a ten year prison sentence on Friday morning for DUI manslaughter after a crash that killed a woman last year. The 41-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter, among other charges, in August 2021. When investigators arrived at the scene...
Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
91-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax was first notified by the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place in Putnam County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Further investigation by FHP found that a...
Update: Missing man with ‘serious medical condition’ found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: JSO says that Mr. Allen has been located safe in a nearby county. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 89-year-old man who they say has a “serious medical condition.”. Harvey S. Allen was last...
Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
First Coast News
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
Detours on I-10 expected much of next week
Jacksonville, Fl — We want you to be prepared for traffic trouble next week - pay close attention if you take I-10 as part of your daily routine. Multiple detours are scheduled for next week as part of the years-long widening project. From Sunday through Thursday (Dec. 22) crews...
First Coast News
Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13. After an investigation by...
Five sentenced to prison in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at convenience store in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, a Duval County judge decided the fate of five people convicted of the killing of a 5-year-old girl and injuring her sister in the crossfire during an argument over $180 in 2020. Judge Salem sentenced Jonathan Hall to life in prison plus 40 years...
Man’s body found in St. Johns River near Arlington, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead in the St. Johns River in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a tugboat captain found the man’s body around 12:20 p.m. and JSO’s Marine Unit responded. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate shooting incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
Comments / 0