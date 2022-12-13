ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Motorcyclist dead after a crash near Hart Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near the Hart Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2:20 p.m, a sport bike style motorcycle was northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street. The victim, an adult...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Detours on I-10 expected much of next week

Jacksonville, Fl — We want you to be prepared for traffic trouble next week - pay close attention if you take I-10 as part of your daily routine. Multiple detours are scheduled for next week as part of the years-long widening project. From Sunday through Thursday (Dec. 22) crews...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. JSO says an adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound at the motel on Dec. 13. After an investigation by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police investigate shooting incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
LAKE CITY, FL

